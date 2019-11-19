What ails and aids MSMEs

By | Published: 19th Nov 2019 12:10 am 11:47 pm

An old lady started manufacturing noodles near Langar House, Hyderabad, with debt finance from a public sector bank. She created a brand image for her product and is selling at two important reputed retail outlets. When she turned sick, her enterprise also sunk. Neck deep in debt, she approached Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited for a solution. The diagnostic team visited the unit and was aghast to find the most unhygienic conditions and primitive technology with which she produced noodles. The water used for soaking and the open drying chambers were, to say the least, dirty and she had all clearances from the Food Safety Department! She is neither prepared to take a partner to invest in technologies nor put in additional debt for reforming the production process.

TIHCL had to express regret rather than reviving such a unit. The story unfolds the entrepreneur psyche after running the enterprise for 15 years! It must go to the credit of the PSU bank that it has been nursing the unit on humanitarian grounds.

Entrepreneurs who would like to live in the past cannot get into future markets. which are highly demanding both in quality and promptness in delivery. Competitiveness is coming not just from domestic manufacturers but also from the global markets because of the trade relations across the nations and cultures. NRIs who went abroad, and their parents coming home for a holiday, bring with them better packed foods. Frozen foods are fast replacing fresh foods and fruits, rued Vasudevappa, Vice Chancellor, National Institute of Food Technology, Management and Entrepreneurship, while delivering the JV Raghotham Reddy Memorial Lecture, jointly organised by Farm and Rural Science Foundation and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, recently. Food processing is fast gearing up to meet the future demand. This entire food processing sector is a gold mine for entrepreneurship in the manufacturing MSME sector with wholesale retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Flipkart and even organised retailing getting deeper local market penetration.

Time to Unlearn

MSMEs’ mindset is itself a big hurdle for them to cross. Once an entrepreneur succeeds for a decade, he invariably entertains a rightful feeling that all that he did and was doing, was right. His learning curve stops at a point where it should begin.

Unlearning should start first for most MSMEs.

* They should realise that the present and future are going to be far different and challenging. They should develop a vision and objectives of their enterprises every five years and plan for technology change, if need be. Who should foot the bill?

* Domestic markets and consumer behaviour are largely influenced by global markets.

* Tastes of people are ordained by internet of things. Products and packaging are influenced increasingly by global markets.

* Industry-2 when it landed, moved ahead with business process re-engineering. This basically meant cutting down on jobs. Industry-4 requires the same thing. And this definitely leads to loss of jobs. Therefore, the MSMEs, viewed as havens of employment generation, are also likely to cut on jobs for their survival and growth. The answer lies in more MSMEs and not less and, therefore, more entrepreneurs and not less. Vocational training institutions, engineering and technology colleges and management education institutions should develop internship-based integrated courses to churn out entrepreneurs and not assured placements.

* Skilling, reskilling and new skilling are the name of the manufacturing game of the future.

* Higher remuneration and higher productivity are the expectations of the future. Coping with them demand cost reduction processes as habit.

* Yester decades, most developed nations entrenched into markets with primitive technologies but gradually moved to emerging technologies. They produced with coal as the principal energy mover while today, solar, wind and biofuel energies are being harnessed in the industry to be non-polluting enterprises. Technology redundancy hurts most as it surfaces suddenly with an innovation. Floppy disks to CDs and CDs to pen drive and tomorrow pen drive to cloud!! How does an entrepreneur recover from the shock and how do banks recover dues from such leapfrogging technology changes?

Competitiveness is being redefined across the globe and this is a major challenge for the Indian MMSEs. Environmentally-friendly technologies impose additional costs. This hurdle, they should cross. Compliance costs are on the rise and regulators across the products and finance are bringing changes more to insure against the possible risks than to aid an enterprise. How does one cope with the situation except through collective thinking and resolution process?

* Debt markets should gradually move to equity markets.

* Equity to access is costly and cumbersome in India for the MSMEs. Compliance costs are on the increase. Discipline in finance is more demanding than ever. Policy correction is very much necessary for the MSMEs to move with ease to equity markets. It requires nine months for a small enterprise to move to the bourses unlike in China where just 90 days are adequate. No wonder we find that even after eight years when the SME Equity Market came on BSE and NSE platforms, less than 400 have got into them. Sebi should think of reasons and introduce corrections to the entire system.

Equity Participation

Second, the start-up manufacturing should commence with equity participation by private equity firms giving their expertise in management and marketing with revenue-sharing for at least ten years until they mature to go to markets. Such PE firms can exit even in midstream if they find that the firms matured.

For the MSMEs, the life is going to be different with incentives exiting and finance taking less of their attention than management, clean and lean manufacturing, capability ever on their feet for adaptation to markets and investments in human resource management.

It’s important that enterprises should plan for succession and exit as appropriate. Just as human life comes to a halt with the failure of heart-beat, manufacturing enterprises also could face the heat at unbearable level and should learn to exit without hurting any further so that their family life is not ruined and their life earnings and assets are not sold away like peanuts and soaps by the lending institution.

(The author is an economist and risk management specialist)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .