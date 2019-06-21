What are fields of web?

By | Published: 8:41 pm

In the middle of the Australian countryside, a phenomenon has been taking place that is often described as ‘spider rain.’ The event, which sees paddocks covered in kilometres of spider webs, was first recorded in 1914. It was originally known as ‘angel hair’ and was generally believed to be connected to mythology or alien life.

The bizarre event is caused by baby spiders migrating for food, such as mosquitos that come out after rain. The spiders cast silk from their bodies, capture the light breeze and float up in the sky. The webs, sometimes with baby spiders trapped inside, can travel as high as 20,000 feet.