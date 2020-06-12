What are water pollutants?

By | Published: 4:32 pm

Water pollution occurs when untreated waste is released in to bodies of water. Polluted water causes destruction of plants and organisms living in or around the aquatic ecosystem. Water pollution can be caused by pathogens, inorganic compounds, organic material and macroscopic pollutants.

1. Pathogens can be bacteria, protozoa or viruses. Bacteria are commonly found in water. It is when they start to increase in numbers that are above safe levels that water contamination occurs. Two of the most common pathogenic bacteria are coliform and E. coli bacteria. The presence of E. coli bacteria usually indicates that water has been contaminated with human or animal waste.

2. Inorganic materials — in particular heavy metals like arsenic, mercury, copper, chromium, zinc and barium — though harmless in very small concentrations, act as pollutants when they end up concentrated in water. This can be due to leaching from waste disposal, increased human activity or industrial accidents. This kind of water pollution, especially in higher concentrations, can cause severe health problems in humans and other organisms, up to and including death.

3. Organic material contain molecules that have carbon in their makeup. One of the most frequently detected volatile organic chemicals is methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE). MTBE was formerly used as an air-cleaning gas additive. Although it is now a banned chemical, it will take years before MBTE is thoroughly removed from contaminated water systems. Water contaminated with this organic chemical can cause leukemia, lymphoma and tumors.

4. Macroscopic pollutants are large, visible items in waterways or bodies of water especially plastic waste. Plastic waste thrown into large bodies of water can end up collecting in oceans and lakes. This has led to the formation of the “great Pacific garbage patch,” which is now the size of France.

Other types of macroscopic pollution include nurdles (small plastic pellets), pieces of wood, metal, and even obvious things like shipwrecks and shipping containers. This form of water pollution is arguably the most manageable, however it is an urgent environmental issue.