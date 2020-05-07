What caused gas leak in Vishakapatnam?

By | AP Bureau | Published: 3:09 pm

Visakhapatnam: The styrene gas leak at LG Polymers India Ltd. in the city was caused due to malfunctioning of valves which claimed nearly ten lives on Thursday and hospitalised nearly 200.

Though investigations are still on, according to information available, the valve controls for the gas were not handled properly and they had burst, triggering gas leak.

An official of the company said had if the plant continued to run, the accident would not have taken place and that the lockdown had proved to be a curse on them.

But the company management did not bother to take care of proper maintenance of the plant during the lockdown though it had secured as many as 45 passes for its staff for the purpose.

It had stored about 2000 metric tonnes of styrene but had failed to maintain the temperature under 20 degrees Celsius resulting in the accident. When the temperatures rose, styrene gas leaked and fire broke out. The gas spread quickly taking around ten lives and causing sickness to nearly 200.

