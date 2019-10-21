What did Jennifer and Cooke’s guests feast upon at after-party?

By | Published: 3:32 pm

The after-party of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s nuptials took place outside of the Belcourt of Newport castle, Rhode Island, early on Sunday. The couple’s guests had a lot to feast on, especially the classic burgers and fries from a local food truck.For their special day, the duo called Boston’s Baddest Burger Food Truck and Maine-ly Lobstah of Norwood, Massachusetts, to serve their guests in the best way possible.

The owner of the food truck told People magazine he served a few varieties, including The Hub, (a grass-fed 6 oz cheeseburger on Iggy’s brioche), the “Chicky” (chicken sandwiches), “Bad Dogs” (Hebrew National Hot Dogs), veggie burgers and their popular one “RG Fries” which stands for “really good”.The owner of the Boston’s Baddest Burger Food Truck also recalled finding out just a day before the wedding that he had “no idea” about who he was about to serve.

“I honestly had no idea who I was serving, I just knew I was going to a specific address in Rhode Island. And when I got there, the roads were sidelined with paparazzi and that’s when I started to be clued in,” Tortorella said.Months after Lawrence and Maroney’s engagement in February, the couple tied the knots in Newport, Rhode Island.

The wedding which took place on Saturday was celebrated among some very special guests including celebrities like Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, and Sienna Miller.Among the dazzling stars were also Lawrence’s other friend and frequent collaborators, director David O Russell, Adele, Ashley Olsen, Amy Schumer and Cameron Diaz, who not only graced the couple’s nuptials but also their reception that followed, reported People magazine.The couple’s rehearsal dinner took place on Friday, during which the Lawrence and Maroney hosted a clambake under a white tent on Rose Island. They were joined by Richie, Joel Madden, Diaz, and Miller for the occasion.

Amy Schumer had ‘best time’ at BFF’s wedding

Amy Schumer, known for her unapologetic sense of humour, is already joking about her BFF Jennifer Lawrence’s marriage. A day after the Academy Award-winner walked down the aisle, Schumer joked about the couture she and husband Chris Fischer wore at the reception party.

“Chris and I had the best time #balmain,” the I Feel Pretty star wrote alongside her now-deleted post featuring actor Tilda Swinton in her The White Witch character standing beside her servant dwarf.

Amy Schumer and her husband were among the other celebrities who graced the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney on Saturday.