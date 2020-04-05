By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The complex technical term ‘grid failure’ is now a talking point in many a discussion. The technical term gained currency after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for switching off lights and lighting lamps, or candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 p.m. on Sunday. Modi’s initiative was meant to be a symbolic expression of the resolve to conquer coronavirus. Let’s keep aside the discussion on intention, but try to understand what exactly is a grid failure.

A grid is a network of power lines that link power generation stations (hydel, thermal or nuclear) and the consumers (like you, or your office, or an industry). You would have seen the huge transmission lines, which actually transfer electricity from generation stations like NTPC in Ramagundam (thermal) or Srisailam/Nagarjuna Sagar (Hydel) to the domestic, industrial consumers or the heavy duty motors like the Bahubali pumpsets used in Kaleshwaram project. So that is the grid.

Basic requisite

Very complex procedures and protocols have to be followed to ensure that electricity generated is transmitted to the end user without a let-up. (Believe us! We should leave aside the technicalities like 49.5 to 50.2 hertz being the permissible frequency for transmitting power and the voltages to be maintained/stepped up/stepped down, etc). In simple words, the demand at the consumer end and the production side should match continuously. If there is a huge demand or a sudden spike in power usage, the power generation stations trip, which means the generating units trip. Similarly, when power generation units are producing power at a certain level and if there is a sudden drop in usage, the generation units also trip. This is because, power that is being generated must be used instantly.

That is why, engineers man the Load Despatch Centres 24X7 to maintain the balance between demand and supply. “The stability of the grid depends on the balance between demand and supply. In simple words load must be directly proportional to supply”, explains V Ram Mohan Rao, a retired SE of TS Transco. If the equilibrium is disturbed there could be a tripping of the line. “There are checks and balances to see that a grid failure won’t occur.”

Grid failures in past

There were two grid failures in the country twice — one on January 2, 2001 and another for two consecutive days on July 30 and 31 in 2012. What are the chances of a grid failure on Sunday? The power demand was already low at 125.81 GW on Thursday (April 2). This demand could further go down if lights are switched off all over the country. But adequate precautions are being taken to ensure a perfect balance between generation and demand.

The other argument is that other electrical appliances like air conditioners, fans, fridges would continue to run, while only lights are to be switched off. So it won’t make any difference to the grid.

Another solution being suggested is that Telangana should utilise the opportunity and turn on the mammoth irrigation pumps of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). While the shutdown on Sunday is estimated to reduce 700 MW power used for lighting, the engineers are now suggesting that 400 MW of power can be utilized by turning on the KLIS pumps and Reversible Pumps of Nagarjuna Sagar Project. “We can also shut down or reduce thermal production so that the supply-demand equilibrium is maintained, suggests Ram Mohan Rao.

Five grids in India

Northern grid: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Chandigarh

Eastern grid: West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa and Sikkim

North eastern grid: Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura

Western grid: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa

Southern grid: Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry

