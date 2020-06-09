What I want to do after lockdown…

By | Published: 12:27 am 10:34 pm

Taking a walk in the park or just having a cuppa at the tea stall, life’s simple pleasures have now become activities we need to think carefully about. Meeting friends for lunch at the newest hip restaurant or just going for a quick swim to beat the sweltering heat were pleasure we took for granted.

The world is slowly coming to terms with a ‘new normal’ where even activities like going shopping can’t be spontaneous anymore. Normal as we know it has changed. The future without a vaccine in sight may look bleak, but city folks are choosing not to get cowed down.

Jyoti Bezwada who works at a foreign language centre misses going for an impromptu chai with her friends, something she did a lot previously. “I would like to do that again and maybe take my kids out for ice cream as they have been cooped up inside. Of course, it would all have to be planned now. But the first thing I want to do is start running in the morning again or go cycling. I missed that feeling,” says Jyoti.

With authorities still divided over guidelines for gyms and swimming pools, chartered accountant Prashant Rao is debating whether to give up swimming for the time-being. “I love swimming and would have liked to return to the pool as soon as possible. But I don’t think recreational swimming is an option right now,” rues Prashant. With swimming out of the picture, he had planned to go to the gym, but he is wary of that too.

In homemaker GG Chitra’s household, Chitra is craving her mom’s homecooked food. “I plan to visit my parents’ house for lunch or dinner and spend the day with them without worry of a curfew. They stay quite far from my house. Video calls only go so far in connecting you, you miss touching your parents also, right?,” shares Chitra.

As many birthdays happened to fall during the lockdown, Sailaja Reddy Edamakanti plans to go shopping to buy gifts for her friends. “My children also wanted to go shopping for new clothes,” shares Sailaja Reddy.

The confinement may have stopped people from doing even preplanned activities, and they will tick off things from their list, only now with adequate precautions taken.

