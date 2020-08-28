What India tuned into over the past few months

The first spot in the list of top podcasts this summer was taken by The Ranveer Show, hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia

This has been a summer like no other; music and podcasts have provided a consistent soundtrack for peoples daily work, workouts, chores, moods, moments, and more. According to Spotify, Shayad by Arijit Singh and Pritam was the top-streamed track in the country during this time, while The Ranveer Show was India’s favourite podcast this season. Data seen between June 1 and August 15 this year, shows that Arijit Singh’s Khairiyat, as well as his track with Mithoon, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (From Kabir Singh) made it to the top 5 tracks for the season.

International tracks were also amongst favorite picks for Indians, with Play Date by Melanie Martinez, Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jason Durelo and Jawsh 685, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, and ROCKSTAR by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch featured in the top 10 tracks. India also tuned into some Indie music, especially Ritviz’s Liggi, which featured in the top 20 tracks.

The first spot in the list of top podcasts this summer was taken by The Ranveer Show, hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps. Much like the rest of the world, India also couldn’t get enough of podcasts such as TED Talks Daily, and Harry Potter At Home: Readings, a Spotify exclusive, this summer.

It may have only launched three weeks ago, but that didn’t stop The Michelle Obama Podcast, a Spotify original, from becoming the one of the top podcasts of the summer in India. With millions of listeners, it was also the top-streamed podcast on Spotify globally, this summer. Listeners were clearly in the mood for all the news they can use; NPR News Now and The Daily were the second and third most popular podcasts globally based on the number of listeners between June 1 and August 15.

