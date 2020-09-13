What is a barycenter?

Common center of mass of a planet or a star is called the barycenter

We say that planets orbit stars, but that’s not the whole truth. Planets and stars actually orbit around their common center of mass. This common center of mass is called the barycenter. Barycenters also help astronomers search for planets beyond our solar system!

Every object has a center of mass. An object’s center of mass is the point at which it can be balanced. The center of mass is also called the center of gravity.

In space, two or more objects orbiting each other also have a center of mass. It is the point around which the objects orbit. This point is the barycenter of the objects. The barycenter is usually closest to the object with the most mass.

Where is the barycenter between Earth and the sun? The sun has lots of mass. In comparison, Earth’s mass is very small. The barycenter between Earth and the sun is very close to the center of the sun. Jupiter is a lot larger than Earth. It has 318 times more mass. As a result, the barycenter of Jupiter and the sun isn’t in the center of the sun. It’s actually just outside the sun’s surface!

Our solar system’s barycenter constantly changes position. Its position depends on where the planets are in their orbits. The solar system’s barycenter can range from being near the center of the sun to being outside the surface of the sun. As the sun orbits this moving barycenter, it wobbles around. If a star has planets, the star orbits around a barycenter that is not at its very center. This causes the star to look like it’s wobbling.

Planets around other stars — called exoplanets — are very hard to see directly. They are hidden by the bright glare of the stars they orbit. Detecting a star’s wobble is one way to find out if there are planets orbiting it. By studying 99 barycenters — and using several other techniques—astronomers have detected many planets around other stars!