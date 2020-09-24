What is a whale stranding?

Let’s learn about why whales standing takes place and the efforts to destrand them.

Whales are known to strand themselves on beaches across the world and they do so singularly or in groups. While individual strandings are mostly attributed to injury or sickness, it is not clear why exactly whales beach themselves in groups. Let’s learn about why whales standing takes place and the efforts to destrand them.

More than 450 pilot whales have become stranded off of Tasmania’s west coast, in what is the worst whale stranding event the Australian island has ever seen. At least 380 whales of these have died with rescuers managing to free just a few dozen survivors.

Earlier this week, 270 pilot whales were found stranded on sandbars and along the beach at Strahan, a coastal town in Tasmania around Macquarie Harbor. However, surveyors found an additional 200 whales that were stranded about 7 to 10 kilometers farther south in the dark waters of the Macquarie Harbour, bringing the count of stranded whales up to around 470 whales as of Sept. 23 by the Tasmanian government.

The largest mass stranding in modern recorded history was 1,000 whales on the shores of the Chatham Islands, a New Zealand territory in the Pacific Ocean in 1918.

Why Whales strand

Strandings are complex events and there are many reasons why dolphins and whales may strand. In most cases the exact cause is unknown but any one of the following factors, or a combination of them, can be the cause.

• Old or sick: Old whales may find it difficult to keep up with their pod or resist heavy swells or inshore currents. Because of failing strength these animals may strand.

• Injured: Whales that escape net entanglements or are hit by vessels may sustain serious injuries, such as broken teeth and jaws, deep lacerations, flipper dislocations or fractures, spinal or muscle damage or severed fins or flukes.

• Navigational errors: When chasing prey, whales may accidentally beach themselves. They can be picked up by a wave and thrown onto a beach or be left high and dry by the receding tide

• Social bonding: The strong social bonding of some species of whales can cause mass strandings. Whales that strand in groups are usually deep water species with highly evolved social structures.

Endangered species

Pilot whales are not considered endangered, although exact population numbers are not known. Scientists believe there are about one million long-finned and 2,00,000 short-finned pilot whales worldwide.

Pilot whales prefer to eat squid, but they’ll also consume fish. They eat about 70 pounds of food daily, which is actually a small amount compared to other types of whales their size.

Rescue efforts

A rescue crew of 60 conservationists, skilled volunteers and local fish farm workers has concentrated efforts on a group of whales partially submerged in the water.

The rescuers have spent two days wading in the cold shallows to free the still living creatures, using boats fitted with special slings to guide them back to the open ocean. They are now racing to free as many of the 30 remaining live whales as possible.

