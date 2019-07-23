What is safe cinema: Ayushmann Khurrana

By | Published: 6:35 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana who started off his Bollywood run with Vicky Donor playing the part of a reluctant sperm donor, is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Article 15. The trend breaker actor, who is set to romance a man in his next, asks “what is safe film”. “I’m enjoying the current phase of my career and feeling no pressure at all because I’m doing the films that I want to do and tell the brilliant stories that need to be told.

I hope to always deliver clutter-breaking cinema to people that are both loved and deliver at the box office,” said the 34-year-old who feels people have started identifying him with good content and are looking forward to seeing what he will delivers next. “I have never chosen safe scripts in my career and I actually don’t know the meaning of what a safe film is. I have always risked to do something different because I have felt it in my gut that it’s the good story, the story that people would want to come to the theatres to see matters the most,” he said.