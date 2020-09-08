What is the difference between Football and Soccer?

Soccer is the name given to association football by Americans just so that they can differentiate it from their own form of football.

This is one of the biggest debate amongst sports fans around the globe. While almost everyone in Europe, Asia, and South America love the game of football and follow it passionately throughout the year, the Americans think a little differently.

In North America, the game that the rest of the world follows is known as Soccer as they have their own version of football. Soccer is the name given to association football by Americans just so that they can differentiate it from their own form of football.

