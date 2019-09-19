What makes Indian mothers happy?

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Unsurprisingly, moms in metros are much more stressed than moms in non-metro cities.Less than 50 per cent of Indian mothers are happy with their current state of life, reveal findings of Momspresso’s “Moms Happiness Index 2019”.

Happiness is an abstract concept, one which gets further complicated, when it comes to mothers as it becomes dependent on a multitude of factors. The first step in this direction is to understand the drivers of a mother’s happiness and the factors that take away from it.

On top of this list is her own perception of her parenting skills ‘How good a mother am I?’ The universal trend that emerges is that mothers are hard on themselves, rating themselves much below what their children or husband would rate them for their mothering skills. Based on insights, we know that this self-doubt and also a tremendous amount of guilt despite doing everything right, comes from trying to deal with social expectations.

The next important factor for driving happiness is the support a mother gets from her husband and in-laws. Her happiness quotient is directly proportional to the level of support extended by the various stakeholders in her life.

A mother’s happiness is greatly dependent upon how much time she has for herself. Not only does this include her being able to take out time for activities relating to appearance, health and fitness, but also if she gets to spend quality time with her family.

Financial empowerment is the next important determinant of a mother’s happiness as indicated by the survey. An interesting finding is that while women want to enhance their self-identity and fulfil their dreams, the overriding purpose for financial independence as expressed by 80 per cent of the surveyed mothers, was to become a good role model for their children.

Then come the five key stressors for Indian mothers, safety of the child, usage of the internet and various digital gadgets, food habits, discipline and studies. This year’s survey has also given us very important insights about the gap between the levels of happiness among mom’s living in metro cities and those in non-metro cities. While the overall figures show that 48 per cent of mothers are very happy with the current state of their life, non-metro moms are clearly happier than those in metros.