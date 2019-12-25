What next for Star Wars after Rise of Skywalker

By | Published: 8:26 pm

The Rise of Skywalker dominated movie theaters this weekend. But diminishing box office returns, scathing reviews and a plot that wrapped up the space saga’s major story arcs all beg the question — what next for Star Wars?

Marketed as a grand finale to the decades-spanning, nine-film Skywalker Saga, the latest film hauled in $177.4 million domestically on its opening weekend. While that would be a stratospheric figure for any other film – indeed, it was the third biggest movie opening of 2019 – it is notably less than the last two major Star Wars installments, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Reviews were mainly negative, accusing the movie of falling back on the same overworn Star Wars tropes. A fear of franchise fatigue has already led Disney boss Bob Iger to signal a slowdown in releases, admitting his previous plan to produce a new Star Wars each year was “a little too much, too fast.”

Nonetheless, Iger was bullish about future Star Wars films at last week’s world premiere, telling sources that “this is just the beginning,” with potentially “endless” more stories on the way. “We know that fans will want another film, or another few films, and we’ll make them,” he said. “But as I’ve said for a long time about movie making, it’s really important not to make a film until it’s ready… And don’t release it until it’s really finished and you feel great about it.So we’re in no rush.”

Currently, no Star Wars films appear on Disney’s release slate until December 2022, to be followed by further untitled movies in 2024 and 2026.