What Telangana does today, India will do tomorrow: KTR

By | Published: 3:29 pm 4:28 pm

Warangal: The old saying goes “what West Bengal thinks today, India will think tomorrow” . But things have changed a lot with the changing times. The present reality is ‘What Telangana does today, Indian will do tomorrow’, said KT Rama Rao, working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting of the TRS leaders from Warangal and Mahabubabad Parliamentary constituencies at Warangal he said neither the BJP led NDA nor the Congress and its friendly parties stand a chance to get an overwhelming mandate to form the government in Delhi on their own.

People all over the country realised that there was a yawning gap between the words and deeds of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP had lost Rajashthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. It would not fare well in the Parliamentary polls as well . The Congress and its other friendly parties may not get more than 100 to 110 seats.

A coalition of the like-minded regional parties will have the opportunity this time. TRS party can emerge important to decide who should occupy the seat of the Prime Minister in New Delhi. Telangana will be able to get national project status for Kaleshwaram only by getting 16 out of 17 parliamentary constituencies in the state. It may get national status for a second project too. It can get adequate funds for the tribal university in Mahabubabad. Sanction of more universities and more central institutions can be possible in the state.

He said Warangal district will get water in a year time to grow three crops a year. The completion of Devadula project will help extending irrigation for another 10 lakh acres. The wagon factory will be reality.