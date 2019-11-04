What the Google-Fitbit means in the long run

By | Published: 8:28 pm

San Francisco-headquartered activity trackers and wearables maker Fitbit is being acquired by Google’s parent company Alphabet, which is paying $7.35 per share in cash for the company, valuing it at about $2.1 billion.

Apple, which leads the smartwatch segment globally, hardly has anything to lose due to the deal — at least in the short-term — say experts.

“Google’s Fitbit acquisition does not put Apple in any threat over the short-term, given that Apple Watches are popular and the first choice for Apple loyalists,” added Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR. But there is hardly any two opinions about the fact that the deal offers Google an opportunity to give its struggling hardware business a major facelift.

In the wearable category, Fitbit has done well in India. Fitbit’s current smartwatch market share in India is around 7 per cent while its smartband market share is around 4 per cent.

It is pertinent to note that Fitbit is the company that makes the Versa 2 smartwatch and the Charge 3 band, which, interestingly, are compatible with both Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems (OS), thus, giving it a slight edge over iOS.

But how Google integrates the Fitbit brand into its fold is also a huge concern since Google does not have a great track record in absorbing some of the acquisitions it made over the years such as Motorola, Nest etc.

“Google would surely like to learn from the data of the Fitbit consumers and subsequently launch a few Fitbit devices on Wear OS, which is not doing very well for the past several quarters as compared to Fitbit OS and Apple Watch. It will be interesting to see how Google handles the integration from the brand, hardware and consumer points of view,” Singh said.