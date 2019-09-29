What to eat when you are expecting

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Ensuring correct nutrition for pregnant women is important not only for a healthy pregnancy, but also to make sure that the mother continues to remain strong throughout her gestation period and after. Given the changes the body undergoes during pregnancy, women need to add 300 extra calories to their diet, after the first trimester. But those calories must be healthy and balanced, and rich in nutrients. Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics Limited, suggests must-include nutrients in the diet for the period.

Zinc: Zinc is essential for hormone production and balance, and its deficiency can lead to an excess of copper in the body. This can severely impact fertility, by lowering progesterone levels.

Folic Acid: Folic Acid is found in nuts, beans, citrus fruits, leafy vegetables, fortified breakfast cereals, and specific vitamin supplements. All women of childbearing age require 400 micrograms (0.4 mg) of folic acid every day.

Iron: Having a healthy iron intake helps build iron stores in the body to prepare it for the needs of the foetus during the pregnancy. Meats, poultry, fish, legumes and leafy green vegetables are rich in iron, and must be included in a pre-pregnancy diet.

Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 is extremely important in preventing neural tube and other neurological defects in infants. It is recommended that pregnant women have up to 2.8 micrograms (mcg) of B12 per day.

During the post-pregnancy period, the nutritional needs of a mother are especially higher, if she is breastfeeding. But a healthy, nutrition-rich, balanced diet is always a must, to help the mother regain her health and combat post-pregnancy pressures.