What would’ve happened if Chinmayanand had been a Congressman?

By | Published: 3:56 pm

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday attacked the Modi government over sexual harassment allegations against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand and asked what would have happened to the accused leader if he belonged to Congress.

Sibal, also a former Union minister, claimed that Chinmayanand would have been arrested and the BJP would have demanded Congress to sack him from the party.

“Modiji may I ask what would have happened to Swami Chinmayanand by now if he had been a Congressman?” Sibal wrote on Twitter, adding: “My guess: 1) Would have been arrested, 2) The BJP demanded suspension from the party, 3) Godi media headline ‘The Nation wants to know’, 4) You would have spoken by now. Right?”

Last month a medical student, who was studying in a college run by Chinmayanand, had alleged that he sexually harassed her for over a year. A 16-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) is probing the woman’s allegations. However, the former Union minister has not been arrested so far.

Sibal had earlier accused the Centre of shielding BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, who is accused of raping and attempting to kill a girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader had also alleged that the government’s actions against Opposition leaders was political vendetta and accused the BJP of shielding its own leaders.

“Why did they support Kuldeep Singh Senger? They are shielding Mukul Roy in Shardha chit fund scam. Their people are honest even if there is evidence against them,” he had said.