What’s hot on the wedding circuit?

Wedding market, from celebrity planners, creative entrepreneurs to Community Influencers professionals working in the wedding industry got some more insights into the prevailing trends of the market at the Hyderabad Edition of Intercontinental World of Wedding held at Ashiana Convention.

The unique wedding event brought wedding professionals together on a single platform and hosted a panel discussion on ‘Affordable Luxury Destination Weddings in the South’.

The panelists included: Rakhi Kankariya, wedding planner, Farah, wedding and event planner, Mintu Sarna, wedding curator and Anand G Nair, GM, Inter Continental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort.

The highlights of the discussion were that the South is home to good affordable and luxury wedding destinations like Mahabalipuram, Ramoji Film City, Falaknuma Palace to name a few. And, the region is slowly emerging as a viable destination, but what it lacks is marketing, branding and good public relations.

A master class was also conducted by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin who has styled many Bollywood personalities such as Karishma Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Lara Dutta, etc.

She conducted her Master Class on bridal styling for a limited group of brides to-be during this edition. It included everything from tips on choosing the right kind of lehengas or sari, to makeup tips and tricks.