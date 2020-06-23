What’s the art scene post-Covid?

By | Published: 12:23 am 7:36 pm

Remember going around the city with the Hyderabad Trails group discovering some unusual places or simply sharing your story with a group of people in Tale Tellers’ events? Well now since meeting a “group of people” has become a dream due to the pandemic, these creative communities in the city come together to discuss their future post-Covid.

“Different art spaces from around the city are coming together for these panel discussions. We are looking for possible ways to keep art thriving during the coming year as we can’t have gatherings and thus the personal connect might be missing which is very important to enjoy creative spaces. Also, many artists have not been paid in the past few months, so we are coming up with possible solutions to provide help with creating a fund and so on,” says Deepa Radhakrishan, founder of Tangy Sessions, a music community.

While communities are going virtual in their approach, Rahul Reddy, founder of Octo Spaces has a whole set plan that he and few of his friends have been thinking of. As the pandemic emerges, Rahul and his group have decided to put the plan onboard, finally.

“I’ve always had an idea to create a ‘collective’ where all performing arts, art communities, as well as physical spaces, come together. So, now we are creating a whole larger group called the Hyderabad Art Collective (HAC) which is going to act like an association like a head-start for start-ups or CII for the art industry. We are learning from all the bodies and trying to embed the best from each of them for the best outcome,” shares Rahul Reddy.

“As a part of this, we are reaching out to all the three aspects of the art scene. The first is the physical space, which is the most important facet of the entire community. So all the physical spaces like Jxtapose, Collab House, Aaromale, Octa Spaces, Phoenix Arena and so on have come together. The second facet is the performing arts community which includes dancers, stand-up comedians, theatre artists, musicians, etc. And the third facet is the art communities like Hyderabad Trails, Writers Club, and so on. So we’re bringing all of these three facets into one collective called the HAC,” he adds. As a part of the HAC initiative, these communities are having panel discussions every week to lay a foundation for the future of art post the pandemic.

In addition, the HAC looks forward to becoming a helping aid in times of crisis like the pandemic when several artistes are left unpaid. The team hopes to collect an amount through CSR and monetisation to support these artists. The HAC might come into action from July tentatively, says Rahul Reddy.

