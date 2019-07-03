WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram suffer outage worldwide

By | Published: 1:40 am 1:44 am

Social media users globally are complaining of issues with Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Instagram on Twitter posting screenshots of failed media notifications and of trouble sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp.

Users started experiencing technical glitches earlier on Wednesday at 8:30PM IST. All the applications have been inactive for nearly over an hour. The outage appears to be global, with millions of users, especially in India saying they had problems sending videos and voice messages and photos on their WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram apps. Posts on social media and tweets reveal that the issue of the applications crashing is prevalent across USA, Africa and Europe and Africa.

This kind of mass outage is not a surprise for users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp as this is the third major outage this year. In March, Facebook experienced a massive outage due to a server configuration change. Right now, it’s unclear as to what might be causing this outage. The social media giant has not yet commented anything on the ongoing issues.

Instagram’s Twitter handle shared about the outage saying, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

#instagramdown :

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) July 3, 2019

Take a look what users have to say about the outage:

And this is why Twitter is the superior social media platform#whatsappdown #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/l6JWfRC1ni — AminaSync @ Color Pulse! Zine (@AminaSync) July 3, 2019

Is anyone else having problems with WhatsApp? 🤔 can’t send photo or audio message #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/Q7W3wirqKu — Navid Khataei (@Navid_kh) July 3, 2019

What if Telkom, Cell C, Vodacom, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are having a little trade war of their own? 🤔 Think about it #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/XCMwaJJCVi — Tšhego Noxious (@kga_noah) July 3, 2019