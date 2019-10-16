WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhones, iPads

By | Published: 9:38 am 9:42 am

Hyderabad: WhatsApp in its latest update (Version 2.19.100) for iPhone and iPad users has brought out a plethora of features, which were earlier seen in the beta version of the Facebook-owned app.

The update can be downloaded from the App Store.

One of the most interesting features in the latest update is that the app allows users to quickly edit and send back the media in the chat. A doodle sign which appears when any media is opened will enable the quick editing.

If you are an iPhone user, you will no more need to open a chat to listen to voice messages as the new updates enables users to listen to them directly from the notifications by long pressing them.

A change in font in the camera now just takes a tap on the ‘T’ icon. The Memoji and sticker fans are in for a treat, as the Memojis can now be sent as stickers within chats by using emoji keyboard.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is testing self-destructing texts like the ones on Snapchat and dark mode for Android while working on bring the features already rolled out for iOS to Android. For the self-destructing messages, “Disappearing messages” feature will be made available for everyone using which one can choose the duration of the availability of the message from 5 seconds to an hour.

