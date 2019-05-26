WhatsApp touch for T-Wallet

By | Published: 12:51 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: T-Wallet, the official digital wallet of Telangana State government, has improved its customer care services by launching a new WhatsApp number – 9100008393. Rather than calling the customer care centre and waiting for resolving grievances, any T-Wallet holder can send a message to this number to have their issues addressed.

The digital wallet has a strong customer base with over five lakh downloads of the mobile app besides scores of other users who are availing the services using their phone and Aadhaar numbers. In February this year, the wallet app processed Rs 1,000 crore transactions including Rs 500 crore of money loading and Rs 459 crore of transfers from T-Wallet to banks after it was introduced in June 2017.

T-Wallet users can send their grievances in writing to the Whatsapp number ‘9100008393’ to reach out to helpdesk, with all necessary details for a speedy resolution.

“The new feature is in addition to the existing procedures of grievance redressal and customer care mechanism development by the T-Wallet,” explained Srinivas Katuri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transaction Analysts which maintains T-Wallet in association with the Telangana State government.

The State government is already offering four other grievance redressal mechanisms where T-Wallet holders can lodge their complaints by clicking on the mini statement of a failed transaction or by post their grievances through the T-Wallet app. They can also send an email to the help desk at ‘twalletsupport@transactionanalysts.com’ or dial up the call center numbers 1800451110 or 1100. The complaints will be addressed from 9 am to 8 pm on all working days.

Unlike the existing wallets where a smart phone is compulsory for having a digital wallet, T-Wallet would work on ‘No Phone’ basis as well. Citizens, who do not have smartphones, can go to Mee Seva centres to open T-Wallet, load money (cash or online transaction) and make payments using UID (Aadhaar) authentication. Thus, people in rural areas can avail these services to conduct basic banking transactions like deposit their cash earnings, make withdrawals and also to make select transactions even to bank accounts.

T-Wallet also offers ‘any time anywhere’ digital payment option for citizens to make bill payments for government services like electricity and water bills, property tax, and Mee Seva services among others. All private merchant payments can also accept T-Wallet as long as the merchant has a smart phone like the existing commercial wallets.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.