WhatsApp working on feature to help you self-destruct posts

San Francisco: WhatsApp is testing a key feature to give its users an ability to self-destruct their messages after a set period of time.

The developers have seen the feature that allows users to set their messages to self-destruct in the recently released public beta version of WhatsApp for Android a” dubbed as “v2.19.275”.

According to WABetaInfo that keeps track on WhatsApp features, the Facebook-owned platform is finally working on new features, including the new “Disappearing Messages” feature.

“As the name suggests, any message eligible to be ‘disappeared’, will be automatically deleted from the chat!” said the website

When the chat is marked as “disappeared,” all messages will be automatically removed after a certain interval.

The user will be able to mark the chat as “disappeared” enabling the option “Disappearing messages”, in Group Info.

It’s one of the most popular features on highly-encrypted chat platform Telegram.

Disappearing Messages feature would be useful for those who share sensitive information on WhatsApp.