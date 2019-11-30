When a Telangana tribal entrepreneur’s dream comes true

By | Published: 7:10 pm 6:05 pm

It’s a dream-come-true moment for Kursam Gowthami, a tribal entrepreneur, when Municipal Administration and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated her pizza centre at near Narayanguda crossroads in Hyderabad.

Gowthami always dreamt of being a successful entrepreneur and her happiness didn’t have bounds when it was eventually succeeded. She has set up a pizza centre named ‘Cheesiano Pizza’ under the CM ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation Scheme.

The pilot programme of the CMSTEI Scheme, sponsored by the Telangana Government, was started in 2018. Gowthami is a graduate from the Indian School of Business (ISB) under the first batch of the scheme in Hyderabad.

“In general, most of the people belonging to tribal communities reside in villages and even the educated individuals prefer to get into government jobs. They completely keep aside the thought of setting up a business or be an entrepreneur owing to not enough money and other assets,” says Gowthami while hailing the scheme, that encourages and backs tribes to set up their dream business.

At the launch of the second batch of ISB-GoT programme, Gowthami set forth the dream of setting up a business unit and getting it inaugurated by KT Rama Rao so that she could post those pictures on her Facebook page.

“Even before setting up a pizza centre, my husband and I used to randomly exchange ideas on whom to invite for the inauguration. At that time, we routinely thought of requesting KTR garu to inaugurate it. During the launch of the second batch, I spoke to him about how tribal people in remote areas are still thinking twice about setting up a business unit fearing narrow-mindedness to some extent. Subsequently, I invited him for the inauguration of our pizza centre, which he readily accepted to my surprise,” said Gowthami.

Under the CMSTEI Scheme, the Indian School of Business, in its second batch, welcomed 100 youngsters from some of the most backward tribes like Andh, Chenchu, Pardhan, Koya, Thoti and yerukula from Telangana districts.

“In these modern times too, the fear of discrimination still exists in the minds of tribal people. But, if they get control of it, the possibilities of a successful outcome is sky-high. I believe that if I’ve not stepped forward fearing lack of success and decide to set up my own business, I wouldn’t be successful today,” she adds.

Gowthami is already in talks with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to hire tribal individuals in her eatery. “Our first choice is tribals from Telangana districts. But, at this point in time, I can’t give a word since it takes time for ourselves to settle,” says Gowthami.

