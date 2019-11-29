When ‘Beatles 1’ was the album of the decade

By | Published: 7:15 pm 6:13 pm

Of the many extraordinary releases by The Beatles, which were always impeccable, the four young men – John Lenon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr broke many records and made groundbreaking albums between 1963 and 1969.

They will always be remembered for being one of the most significant music makers of the 20th century.

The English rock band’s 1 is a compilation album which collates hit singles, charting their rise from tentative R&B-influenced rockers to an era-defining songwriters, encompassing guitar pop, childhood singalongs, strings-based balladry and psychedelia.

The album was compiled by producer George Martin and the last three surviving members of the Beatles Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and remastered at the Abbey Road Studios.

Originally released on 13 November, 2000, the album features virtually every number-one single the band achieved in the United Kingdom and the United States from 1962 to 1970. Issued on the 30th anniversary of the band’s break-up, it was their first compilation available on only one CD. 1 was a commercial success and topped the charts worldwide.

This compilation album was the fourth best-selling album in the US and became the best-selling album of the decade in the US, as well as the best-selling album of the decade worldwide.

1 was remastered and reissued after a decade in 2011 and was remixed and reissued in several different deluxe editions in 2015. As of June 2015, 1 is the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century in the UK, having sold over 3.1 million copies

The album, 1 surpassed all critical and commercial expectations and reached number 1 in over 35 countries, achieving the record for the album debuting at the top of the most national charts ever.

Lyrics of Hey Jude

Hey Jude, don’t make it bad

Take a sad song and make it better

Remember to let her into your heart

Then you can start to make it better

Hey Jude, don’t be afraid

You were made to go out and get her

The minute you let her under your skin

Then you begin to make it better

And anytime you feel the pain

Hey Jude, refrain

Don’t carry the world upon your shoulders

For well you know that it’s a fool

Who plays it cool

By making his world a little colder

Na-na-na, na, na

Na-na-na, na

Hey Jude, don’t let me down

You have found her, now go and get her (let it out and let it in)

Remember to let her into your heart (hey Jude)

Then you can start to make it better

So let it out and let it in

Hey Jude, begin

You’re waiting for someone to perform with

And don’t you know that it’s just you

Hey Jude, you’ll do

The movement you need is on your shoulder

Na-na-na, na, na

Na-na-na, na, yeah

Hey Jude, don’t make it bad

Take a sad song and make it better

Remember to let her under your skin

Then you’ll begin to make it better

Better better better better better, ah!

Songwriters: John Lennon / Paul McCartney

The Beatles 1 – Album Tracklist

1 Love Me Do

2 From Me to You

3 She Loves You

4 I Want to Hold Your Hand

5 Can’t Buy Me Love

6 A Hard Day’s Night

7 I Feel Fine

8 Eight Days a Week

9 Ticket to Ride

10 Help!

11 Yesterday

12 Day Tripper

13 We Can Work It Out

14 Paperback Writer

15 Yellow Submarine

16 Eleanor Rigby

17 Penny Lane

18 All You Need Is Love

19 Hello, Goodbye

20 Lady Madonna

21 Hey Jude

22 Get Back

23 The Ballad of John and Yoko

24 Something

25 Come Together

26 Let It Be

27 The Long and Winding Road

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter