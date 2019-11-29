When ‘Beatles 1’ was the album of the decade

Of the many extraordinary releases by The Beatles, which were always impeccable, the four young men – John Lenon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr broke many records and made groundbreaking albums between 1963 and 1969.
They will always be remembered for being one of the most significant music makers of the 20th century.
The English rock band’s 1 is a compilation album which collates hit singles, charting their rise from tentative R&B-influenced rockers to an era-defining songwriters, encompassing guitar pop, childhood singalongs, strings-based balladry and psychedelia.
The album was compiled by producer George Martin and the last three surviving members of the Beatles Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and remastered at the Abbey Road Studios.
Originally released on 13 November, 2000, the album features virtually every number-one single the band achieved in the United Kingdom and the United States from 1962 to 1970. Issued on the 30th anniversary of the band’s break-up, it was their first compilation available on only one CD. 1 was a commercial success and topped the charts worldwide.
This compilation album was the fourth best-selling album in the US and became the best-selling album of the decade in the US, as well as the best-selling album of the decade worldwide.
1 was remastered and reissued after a decade in 2011 and was remixed and reissued in several different deluxe editions in 2015. As of June 2015, 1 is the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century in the UK, having sold over 3.1 million copies
The album, 1 surpassed all critical and commercial expectations and reached number 1 in over 35 countries, achieving the record for the album debuting at the top of the most national charts ever.
Lyrics of Hey Jude
Hey Jude, don’t make it bad
Take a sad song and make it better
Remember to let her into your heart
Then you can start to make it better
Hey Jude, don’t be afraid
You were made to go out and get her
The minute you let her under your skin
Then you begin to make it better
And anytime you feel the pain
Hey Jude, refrain
Don’t carry the world upon your shoulders
For well you know that it’s a fool
Who plays it cool
By making his world a little colder
Na-na-na, na, na
Na-na-na, na
Hey Jude, don’t let me down
You have found her, now go and get her (let it out and let it in)
Remember to let her into your heart (hey Jude)
Then you can start to make it better
So let it out and let it in
Hey Jude, begin
You’re waiting for someone to perform with
And don’t you know that it’s just you
Hey Jude, you’ll do
The movement you need is on your shoulder
Na-na-na, na, na
Na-na-na, na, yeah
Hey Jude, don’t make it bad
Take a sad song and make it better
Remember to let her under your skin
Then you’ll begin to make it better
Better better better better better, ah!
Songwriters: John Lennon / Paul McCartney
The Beatles 1 – Album Tracklist
1 Love Me Do
2 From Me to You
3 She Loves You
4 I Want to Hold Your Hand
5 Can’t Buy Me Love
6 A Hard Day’s Night
7 I Feel Fine
8 Eight Days a Week
9 Ticket to Ride
10 Help!
11 Yesterday
12 Day Tripper
13 We Can Work It Out
14 Paperback Writer
15 Yellow Submarine
16 Eleanor Rigby
17 Penny Lane
18 All You Need Is Love
19 Hello, Goodbye
20 Lady Madonna
21 Hey Jude
22 Get Back
23 The Ballad of John and Yoko
24 Something
25 Come Together
26 Let It Be
27 The Long and Winding Road
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter