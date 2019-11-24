When books helped her blossom…

By | Published: 12:36 am 9:39 pm

Do you want to know what’s the latest book released in the market? Why Google, just give a call to Bharathi Kode, she has every book-related information, be it a piece of paper which was used to serve her roasted peanuts or the best international seller, Bharathi doesn’t leave anything which is written unread. She is an inspiration to many, and she has a solution to anyone who approaches her with a problem.

Bharathi, who, till date, has read more than 30,000 books in Telugu and English languages, has gained proficiency in both languages. Her interest in reading the books started since childhood. However, her journey is not a cake walk. She lost her father when she was very young. So, her elder sister and she grew up under the guidance of her mother. Raising two girl children without proper income was not an easy task for Bharathi’s mom. But, the brave woman turned her beautiful home into a private school. Soon, the school started to grow because of the implementation of structured programmes and maintenance of discipline.

The strong foundation of knowledge, ethics, respect to education and wisdom were inculcated in Bharathi from this very home-cum-school. Recollecting her childhood memories, she says: “I was surrounded by a bunch of students, books and teachings. The good learning at school, education environment and mom’s encouragement to concentrate on studies had a strong impact on my studies. My mother was very kind and always helpful towards the underprivileged kids. She was all for free education to the poor and the needy. This very habit has made a huge impact on me, which made me choose my career in that direction, quite unconsciously,” says Bharathi, who would shy away from a group of people being apprehensive to converse with them in English. She overcame this within a few years.

After her Intermediate, Bharathi pursued BSc Electronics and then took admission into Master’s in Business Administration at Osmania University. “This was the first time that I stayed in a city away from my hometown. I was always shy and scared to speak to people. I always had a self-doubt on my communication skills, especially speaking in English, and would never mingle with my friends. I used to leave the college immediately after the classes while other students were still hanging around,” says Bharathi who has many friends, in social media and outside, that would wait for her witty and humourous posts.

This woman with a golden heart has helped many people who approach her for education, job, empowerment, etc. Now, Bharathi is working as an Associate Program Manager in GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, where her job is to report and document programmes from different locations. Apart from working with the Foundation, Bharathi also supports several NGOs and individuals in her own personal capacity and also writes several articles for various newspapers to educate the public on various social issues.

‘Hard work always pays’ and ‘Do good to others, it’ll come back to you in unexpected ways’. These two proverbs aptly suits for Bharathi. With lots of happiness Bharathi shares, “In 2017, I got selected for the ‘International Visitor Leadership Program’ of United States Government. The theme for the programme was ‘Role of NGOs in Women Empowerment’ and my work with the rural underprivileged communities got me selected for this programme. From 21 different countries, 23 people got selected and I was the only one who represented India.” As part of the programme, Bharathi was sent to the United States for three weeks where she visited various Non-Government Organisations working on women’s issues. Being brought up by a single parent in a small town, being selected for this prestigious programme has been quite an achievement for Bharathi, and she credits all this knowledge to books that helped her blossom and spread her wings.

