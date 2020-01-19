When business look meets casual attire

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 6:33 pm

Work wear has seen a colossal transformation over the years, especially for men. From stiff suits and hats and Oxfords to the lighter tuxedos and loafers to the current business casuals; office style has been through it all. Here are a few notes on how you can amplify your work wear style.

Trouser tales

Trousers are an eclectic piece of fashion we should hold on to forever. The right fit will look good with almost any top. Polo neck t-shirts, v-neck tees, a bright hued blazer and snug fitting trousers is the ultimate way to breeze through a hectic work schedule. If you’re on the leaner side, go for skinny-fit or slim-fit trousers. Men with a slightly toned or bulky lower body should pick straight fits to enhance their look.

Chin up with chinos

Chinos are colourful and will add an instant brightness not just to your look but also your day. Chinos are trendy, super-duper comfortable and come in different colours. They also look great on everybody and get along with anything. So, if you prefer casual looks that don’t take too long to put together and look great either ways, chinos are your go-to.

Cardigans and cashmere

A seasonal-yet-classic addition to your business casual look, sweaters or knitwear is ideal for winter weather. Pair neutral toned cashmere turtle necks or round necks with chinos or trim trousers and sneakers to give off a chilled out yet you-mean-business vibe.

Shirt it up

Shirts are a must-add to any men’s work wear wardrobe. But you can definitely work around giving it a casual, aloof feel. Loose button down shirts, polo necks, mandarin collars, pastel shades, floral prints and so on and so forth. There are a dozen ways you can style your shirt. Our favourites for the holiday season though, are Hawaiian prints or anything bold that makes a statement.

