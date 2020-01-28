When chocolate boy turned ‘Ashwathama’

By | Published: 7:28 pm

The lover boy turns a saviour now. He is the one who questions the bad, condemns violence against women; and so became the saviour. Naga Shaurya in fact, was driven, by a slew of real-life incidents that took place in various parts of the country. And so, the good-looking chocolate boy transformed himself into Ashwathama.

“I have never done a movie of such intensity. Attacks against women have become a topic of discussion now, and the intensity is worth discussing through cinema, I felt,” the actor says. The movie doesn’t have anything in common with the regular predictable scripts. Ashwathama stands apart, according to Naga Shaurya.

“I am happy that the movie has come out well. It is important to give prominence to other characters too. The antagonist in the movie is as important as the protagonist,” he says. Directed by debutant Ramana Teja, Ashwathama boasts an ensemble cast of young talent. “Everyone in the crew is young. I was cautioned by my friends and people in the industry not to invest in young people and pick some experts.

People commented that I am experimenting with a young team again after facing bitter experience with the movie Nartanasala. When I first entered as a debutant, it was actor Avasarala Srinivas and producer Sai Korrapati who supported me. It would be unfair on my part not to give a helping hand to the talented and aspiring young technicians,” the actor adds. “My friend’s sister named Priya celebrates Raksha Bandhan with me every year.

I wrote the story keeping her in mind. What happens if ever her life is in danger?” the actor says. “While writing the villain’s character, we were in shock whether such humans exist in the world. We were astounded to know the criminal psychology and behaviour of people who resort to attacks against women. So we need a missile-like person who is powerful enough to meet the violence with violence. And thus Ashwathama came into being,” he says.

