When CM Kiran led Indian skipper Azhar

Hyderabad: This is truly a rare occasion when a future Chief Minister had led a team that included the future Indian cricket skipper. One is talking about Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, the former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, who had captained the Nizam College team which included a star on the ascendant Mohammad Azharuddin in the college and junior cricket tournaments in the late 70s and 80s.

Azharuddin proudly says: “Kiran was my captain right from under-19 days. He encouraged me a lot as he knew that I had a lot of talent.”

Much before he joined politics, 59-year-old Kiran Kumar was a promising wicketkeeper-batsman. According to Kanwaljit Singh, Kiran was a good striker of the ball. “Apart from his glove-work, He would hit the ball hard and long. He had good leadership qualities and captained the Hyderabad under-19, under-22 and under-25 teams.”

Kiran Kumar said he enjoyed his cricket but his best days were with Nizam College. “Those days Nizam College had a very good team and we were champions in all inter-college tournaments. At least 10 players were invariably in the Osmania University team,” he said. Talking about Azharuddin, Kiran Kumar said the wristy batsman was a special talent. “He was a disciplined cricketer. He was different from others and worked very hard at the nets. He would come by cycle to the college and was a good student of the game.”

Kiran Kumar recalled when he went to Australia he brought a bat for Azharuddin. “I had gone to Australia with the Deccan Blues team and on my return I had come back with a new kit. He liked my new bat and he took it.”

The two former cricketers recalled their playing days in Nizam College. “I remember huge crowd turning up for the cricket matches. Whenever a big match was played, it was declared a holiday. I remember hitting a good number of sixes. Incidentally, when I visited the college for a function in 2005, the groundsman came to me and showed the old record books where I hit 11 sixes in a match. Cricket was my first love before I joined politics.”

Azharuddin acknowledged that Nizam College made him a better cricketer. “The All Saints gave me a good foundation in school but it was in Nizam College, I improved my game. I used to practice for hours together at the college ground and groundsmen like Nayeem, Ramulu, Kareem, Azeem helped me in the nets.

“Nizam College had produced some great players and it is a proud privilege to be part of this alumni. I used to attend the classes till 1 pm and then return for practice. We had a very good team and we never lost inter-college matches.”

Former Hyderabad Ranji captain Vivek Jaisimha said it was full of fun then. “We played some good matches. Apart from Kiran and Azhar, the other members like Sunil Philips, Imitiaz, Raghu, Pavan Kumar, C Sreedhar, Hirender, U Srinivas and Veerender part of the team that won the championship in 1982,” he said.

