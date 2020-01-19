When ‘Disco Raja’ turned singer

By | Published: 7:43 pm

It’s not for the first time that actor Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is trying his hand at singing. He earlier did it in Balupu with the song Kajal Chellivaa and Notanki Notanki in the movie Power. This time, Ravi Teja is playing a character with a negative shade — a gangster who loves disco music.

Set in the period during the ’80s, the protagonist happens to be a big fan of the then star Mithun Chakravarthy and wears his attitude on his sleeve. Of late, the breezy track Rum Pum Bum which has been sung by the actor himself has become popular on YouTube.

Directed by Vi Anand, Disco Raja features Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Priyanka Jawalkar as leading ladies. Director Anand had earlier directed movies such as Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Oka Kshanam, besides also directing Tamil flick Appuchi Gramam.

As his previous film bombed at the box office, Ravi Teja is desperately in need of a hit to prove his mettle. In a recent interview, Ravi Teja expressed his interest to play a villain’s role in the future projects. However, nothing such has come to him yet. If offered, he said he seriously considers playing a negative shade.

Disco Raja is being bankrolled by Ram Talluri under the banner SRT Entertainments. Other actors also include Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore, Bobby Simha, Sunil, Satya in crucial roles. SS Thaman has rendered the music and Karthik Gattamneni is the cinematographer. The movie will hit theatres on January 24.

