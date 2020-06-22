When Djokovic impressed LeBron James with his basketball skills

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:15 pm

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic is the World No.1 in tennis world while the other is the King himself LeBron James. These two superstars showed respect for each other when the former took to basketball to showcase his skills.

Ha! I’m going to say I think you are!! Beautiful follow-thru on that shot buddy! 💪🏾🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/fMUocbVMRL — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2020

Djokovic posted a video of himself scoring a basket and tagged LeBron James, tweeting “Am I ready for 1:1 @KingsJames?” he asked the NBA legend. In response, James complimented the Serbian saying his follow-through was a perfect one after the basket. “Ha! I’m going to say I think you are!! Beautiful follow-thru on that shot buddy!” James is no stranger to the ATP Tour, joining former teammate Dwyane Wade for a picture with Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori before their match at the 2011 Miami Open presented by Itau.

Though tennis has returned to action with small tournaments being organised in Croatia and Serbia along with a few European countries, the NBA is set to return to action soon in Orlando.

