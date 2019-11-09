When DMart shopping experience turned sour for Hyderabadi

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: The joy of buying chocolates for his daughter at DMart supermarket, Tolichowki, turned sour for a father.

On September 30, a customer from Mehdipatnam said he visited the supermarket to buy 300 chocolates for his daughter who had fared well in her exams.

To begin with, the supermarket did not offer sealed packs of chocolates and a customer was allowed to buy only four chocolates. However, when the customer took up the matter with the manager, he allowed nearly 150 individual chocolates. The executive at the sales counter had to scan the barcode on chocolates 150 times and the bill was finalised at Rs 1,109.40, said the customer.

Despite swiping the bank card twice, the transaction failed but the amount was debited from his account. “My sister, who was also in the supermarket, offered her bank card and the transaction was completed,” the customer said.

On October 21, when the customer informed DMart that his money was not credited back into his account, the management registered his complaint in a ‘Double Swipe’ register and took his email identification. He was told that he would get an email and an application, which needs to be submitted online for a refund.

“Till date, I have not received any email. I am shocked that a double swipe register is maintained by the management and this shows the recurrence quantum of such problems there,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter