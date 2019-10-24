When Dutee’s dream came true

By | Published: 10:00 pm

For India’s fastest woman, Dutee Chand and his coach Nagapuri Ramesh, it was a dream come true when they had an audience with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. The opportunity came when Dutee and 400 metre Asian Games silver medallist Hima Das featured in the Kaun Banega Crorepati episode. The telecast is scheduled for November 1. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag will also be see in the episode.

Dutee, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World University Games earlier year, took to social media about meeting Bachchan. “With the legend whom I always wanted to meet. It was one of the most precious moment of my life,’’ she said. Dutee, who trains with Ramesh at SATs Stadium in Gachibowli, thanked the Bollywood legend for giving her an opportunity to sit in the hot seat of the popular game show. Ramesh said they were overwhelmed with the simplicity of Bachchan. “He made us comfortable with his kind words.’’