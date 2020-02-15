When fantasy meets tower defence

By | Published: 8:03 pm

The tower defence genre has a certain simplicity to it; take down another’s and defend yours. For such a simple challenge, this genre produces the most enthralling strategic combats in gaming and Mana Strike seems to have the same idea.

Some of the most iconic multiplayer games are tower defence games like Dota, League of Legends and Clash Royale; thus, offering another to compete with the best is a big risk as expecting loyalists to leave their games is a tall order.

Mana Strike seeks to differentiate by building on the Clash Royale model. There are cards, decks and an underlying mana bar with corresponding card costs; the difference though is in the way decks are built. The game builds some background lore to introduce deck types and leaders; each leader has his/her special ability and unique set of followers.

To put it simply, Mana Strike is a mix of Gwent and Clash Royale; I thoroughly expected to be disappointed by this one, but the play experience was surprisingly quite fun.The game has a great variety of cards and facing cards from opponents that are not just mirrors of standard decks offers a wider room to strategise.

This, coupled with some stunning visual effects and sound effects, makes the game quite fun.

However, for a game that has just been launched there are a lot of issues. This game consumes data and battery unlike any other, I have never seen my Galaxy S10+ discharge so quickly.

Secondly, the matchmaking can be quite challenging and at times I have waited for minutes to find an opponent. I hope things clean up after a few updates. Teething problems for a new game aside, the unpredictability and lack of formulaic moves makes in every encounter makes Mana Strike quite challenging. If you are willing to sink in the time, this is a game that could be worthy of your time.

