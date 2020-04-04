When future citizens rise to the occasion

By | Published: 7:16 pm 7:41 pm

Amid the moment of crisis across the world, while front line workers are working relentlessly to contain the spread of Covid-19, there are others who are going the extra mile to lend a hand in some way or the other.

Two 10-year-old boys in the city now stand as an example for humanity. Instead of investing money on toys and other wants, the twin boys named Vihaan and Vivaan chose to donate their entire savings of Rs 4,355 towards TS Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

A sense of satisfaction adorned the kids’ face when they finally got money out of their respective piggy banks almost after saving money for 3 years. “Vihaan and Vivaan were consistently following the news regarding the novel coronavirus.

They were always kept informed about how this virus is spreading and what precautions we all should take. Eventually, the kids learnt about the relief funds that our CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has set up and they voluntarily reached me saying ‘Dad, we want to do this contribution’.

When I asked them why they want to do this, they said that since our CM is asking, it seems like everyone needs it,” says Vijay Vaddem, the kids’ father. Recently, Vijay took to Twitter to share the news.

He tweeted saying, “Dear Chief Minister KCR garu, my 10 year old twin boys Vihaan and Vivaan have shared their entire savings of Rs 4355 (2215 and 2140 respectively) towards #CMRF to fight #COVID19” (sic). Appreciating the gesture by the boys, KTR tweeted “Many thanks Vihaan and Vivaan.” The tweet was flooded by appreciation by netizens.

