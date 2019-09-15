When gravity plays its magic

By | Published: 5:22 pm

Our planet lives by the legitimate laws of gravity. And there are some absurd places due

to gravitational anomalies where the law can’t be applied; where, a car can go uphill with its engine off, liquid hits ones face if poured downwards at Hoover Dam Nevada, a waterfall that doesn’t fall, a rock at a very strange angle without tumbling down.

The reverse waterfall located near Hayfield has water steams that go right towards the sky, which makes it look like a fountain. The mystery behind the reverse waterfall is in the wind; it is so strong up there, that the water that falls down is trapped by the breeze and pushed upwards. The height of the waterfall is 78 ft, so the big question is where does this incredibly strong wind come from?

A remote cabin in a deep forest built near the mystical Oregon Vortex. People refer to it as ‘Forbidden Ground’ with some spherical force field, where half of it is below ground level and the other above. It’s considered to be impossible to walk there because one can’t help to prevent from falling into the sea.

Devils Tower is a formation located in the Bearlodge Ranger District of the Black Hills. The mystery behind these amazing hills is that climbers who had gone till the top of the Mount Everest couldn’t go to the top of Devils Tower. It’s 1,267 feet tall, but because of its steep walls, it’s impossible to get to the very top.

Empty bottles and cans left on the road in Jeju Island roll uphill, tourist are amazed after trying it a number of times. Inventive authorities have turned this place into a tourist attraction spot by putting a plaque nearby that shows where the gravitational anomaly starts.

The golden boulder in Myanmar is a rock covered with gold that looks like it’s going to fall down any minute. But, hold on, it has been sitting on the tip for 2,500 years! It is astonishing to know that boulder is held by Buddha’s hair which is inside of it. While anybody can move the boulder, nature hasn’t thrown it down yet. According to the legend, only a women can move it, which is why women aren’t allowed to touch it.