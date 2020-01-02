When Hyderabad was steeped with rich history of tournaments

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Behram-ud-Dowlah Cup, Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup, Maharaja Kishen Persad Cup, Harbhans Lal Cup and the list is endless. Any cricketer of the past would have fond memories of these many tournaments that were played for the senior and junior players in the city. It is history now. None of the tournaments are played and for that matter many of these cups are missing from the cabinets of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Former HCA secretary PR Man Singh said that these tournaments were steeped with rich history. “Starting with Behram-ud-Dowlah in1928-29 or Moin-ud-Dowlah in 1929-30, these tournaments unearthed many young talented players for the country. Apart from that we had dozen more tournaments which every Hyderabad cricketer would go down the memory lane. Most importantly, the Nawabs and the Maharajas were themselves the patrons of the tournament as they donated the priceless trophies. Unfortunately and sad, all the trophies are missing, including the Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup. These tournaments are not even played now.’’

Man Singh added that among all the Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup was the richest and famous tournament of the country. “Till the 70s, it was a first class tournament and many young players like CK Nayudu, ML Jaisimha, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar all played in this tournament. The list is long as even some foreign luminaries too played in this blue-riband tournament. It was a sort of selection trials for these players to get into the Indian team. The tournament slowly lost its importance and significance from start of the last decade and the last year, the tournament was not held at all.’’

The veteran administrator, who is an encyclopedia of Hyderabad cricket, said the huge crowds use to watch these tournaments. “Some of the biggest sixes were hit at Gymkhana by late CK Nayudu. Huge crowds use to throng the Gymkhana and Lal Bahadur Stadium to watch their favourite stars play in Dowlah Cup. One of the reasons for Hyderabad to produce some outstanding players and shine in Ranji Trophy was these tournaments use to be the supply line of talented cricketers to the Hyderabad side.’’

Former Hyderabad swing bowler P Jyothi Prasad of 70s and 80s said that one feels nostalgic when they hear the names of the tournaments of the yesteryears. “Tournaments like Behram-ud-Dowlah, Moin-ud-Dowlah, Harbans Lal, Kishen Pershad, Ghulam Ali, Gorasekhar provided platform for young players to exhibit their talent from local tournaments to all India tournament like Moin-ud-Dowlah. Each player will have a story to tell about their achievements and about the matches in these tournaments. It is all gone,’’ said Prasad with a tinge of sadness.

As a young cricketer former Test left-arm spinner SL Venkatapathy Raju watched the big stars such as Jaisimha, Abbas Ali Baig, Gavaskar, Kapil Dev shine and dazzle in the Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup. “It was a great feeling when I played my first Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup. Apart from it, were the tournaments like Kishen Pershad, Behram-ud-Dowlah, Zonals, Gorasekhar, Ghulam and others served as good launching pad for young Hyderabad players. The seven-a-side heralded the start of the new season in May/April which was played in the morning and ended before 12 noon. Yes, those were the days of Hyderabad cricket. We were richly benefited by these many tournaments and mind you in all these tournaments it was played with lot of competitiveness.’’

Incidentally, the talk of these tournaments went viral in social media on New Year’s day.

