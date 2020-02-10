When Hyderabadis rocked to the tunes of Vishal-Shekhar

By | Dravika Trehan | Published: 12:07 am 6:06 pm

The city of pearls shone brighter on Saturday when the famous music duo Vishal- Shekhar enthralled the audience with their hits in the sixth season of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights along with captivating performance by ‘doctor’ of comedy Sunil Grover. Audience witnessed a unique combination of ‘Rock and Lol’ where music came with laughter.

Recalling his own experience as a stand-up comedian, Vishal Dadlani accepted the fact that comedy is not a piece of cake.

“It was damn tough. On stage when you are doing stand-up, you can’t slack, that empty space is not good and I am not used to that space. When I am singing, I can go back to my songs and manage the relationship with audience. A guy doing an act on the stage and just talking and entertaining people with his thoughts, for me that’s another level of genius. If given a chance I would love to do it again,” said the singer who also performed in Amazon show One Mic Stand.

Shekhar Ravjiani also made a screen appearance in 2016 film ‘Neerja’. When asked about his on screen plans he said, “Soon after my debut, I have been getting many offers for a lot of films and web series but unfortunately I couldn’t commit to them due to my busy schedule and commitment to music. However, if a good script comes across and I am able to manage my time and dates then I would love to come back on screen.”

The music duo is loved for their composition in movies like Dus, Bluffmaster, Om Shanti Om, Anjaana Anjaani, Student of the Year, Chennai Express and many more.

Talking about their fans, Shekhar revealed, “I have a fan who is a professional oil painter. She has been sending me huge album of my portrait paintings on canvases on my every birthday. I have a collection of it for the last 16 years.”

After working with music composer S Thaman for Athiloka Sundari, Vishal shared his views on the South industry. “I think the future of music industry is amazing with the kind of spectacular work that is coming up. I had a great experience working in Telugu film industry. Experimentation is encouraged here with new forms of development in music which is the exciting thing about South.”

While expressing his concern about the taste of listeners today, Shekhar said, “I think people must stop consuming noise that is presented as music. Music directors and singers succeed because of the listener’s taste. If they will reject consumption of such ‘noise’ then production of such music will be stopped. It shocks me when I see such music getting highest views.”

Tujhe Bhula Diya singer also mentioned what keeps him going, “Retro music of ’60s and ’70s excites me the most as it was done so honestly and beautifully. I take pleasure in listening to legends like Mehdi Hassan, Farida Khanum and Jagjit Singh saab.”

Recalling his journey, he added, “The past 20 years have been a warm up for me. Now it’s my time to start the workout.”

