When Hyderabad’s Ravi Teja scripted Meghalaya’s famous win

Hyderabad: One of the biggest upsets in the league stage in the on-going T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament came when a rookie team like Meghalaya stunned powerhouse Mumbai by six wickets in Group D match in Mumbai. The architect of the famous win was scripted by former Hyderabad skipper DB Ravi Teja, who struck a 45-ball 61 not out (8×4).

“It was a memorable win. This 61 not out was one of the best knocks of my career because playing for a team like Meghalaya and beating favourites Mumbai in Mumbai is like a fairytale story. People in Meghalaya were thrilled when we won that match. Even the chief minister Conrad Sangma tweeted about our victory,’’ said the 32-year-old batsman.

Talking about that Mumbai victory, Meghalaya were chasing 158 for a win. “When I walked in it was 22 for 2 in 5 overs. It was a big challenge but my experience helped me to stun the Mumbai team. There was wild celebration in our team. After winning against Mumbai there were a lot of tweets praising our victory. I become a hero of sorts.’’

Ravi Teja said as a professional, it gave immense satisfaction that he could contribute to Meghalaya. “They are a group of novice cricketers. They just started playing cricket recently and we can’t expect much from them. Naturally, they will always depend on the professionals on how we go about the game,’’ he said.

Apart from Ravi Teja, Punit Bist and Sanjay Yadav are the other two professionals. The Hyderabad cricketer moved to Meghalaya this year playing 10 years for his home before playing for Andhra three years from 2016. “I have been playing in England for so many years now, I got used to being a professional for a team,’’ he said.

Making his Ranji debut in 2006, Ravi Teja played in 55 matches. He is now looking forward to the new Ranji Trophy season. ”The Vijay Hazare one day tournament and Mushtaq Ali tournament were tougher ones as we played against strong teams. In Ranji tournament, it will be much easier as we are in Group D. I look continue my good form. I had a decent for one-dayers where I hit one century and two centuries while T20, I struck three 50s. I’m enjoying my stint with Meghalaya.’’

