Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
Hyderabad
Telangana
AP News
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
Rewind
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Education Today
Reviews
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
E-Paper
Modi is highly apprehensive of KCR
Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary wins historic Gold in 5000m race
Hyderabad Airport awarded level 4 transition for carbon management
Chaos at Hyderabad’s LuLu Mall: Shoppers loot food
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Nepal, strong tremors felt across north India
Rashmika Mandanna’s lil fan grooves on ‘Saami Saami’; Check out the actress’ reaction
KTR questions Modi on promises made to Telangana
India asks Canada to withdraw 40 diplomats by Oct 10: Reports
Mysore, Malabar Slender Lorises separate species: CCMB
Asian Games: India advance to semi-final in men’s cricket; beat Nepal by 23 runs
Asian Games: Vithya Ramraj clinches bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles
Delhi Police raids NewsClick’s office, journalists
Maharashtra hospital deaths: Congress demands probe, Kharge slams state health apparatus
Congress selling seats today, will sell Telangana tomorrow, says KTR
Telangana’s IT sector surges beyond Hyderabad
World Bank maintains India’s 2023-24 GDP growth at 6.3 pc
Andhra shop owner gets electricity bill of over Rs 1 crore for one month
Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Khalistani separatist’s death: US official
Asian Games: PV Sindhu, Prannoy enter pre-quarterfinals
Telangana: Pay Revision Committee appointed; 5% interim relief announced by CM KCR
Latest News
Khammam city emerged as favourite place to live: Minister Puvvada Ajay
5 seconds ago
India, Nepal each received less than 1 per cent of international funding for tackling air pollution during 2015-2021: Report
2 mins ago
Titagarh Rail Systems signs pact worth Rs 857 crore with Gujarat Metro Rail Corp
3 mins ago
Juvenile shoots, injures 2 children following altercation at Pop Warner football practice in Florida
3 mins ago
Maharashtra hospital deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded facility clean toilet and urinals Chhatrapati
7 mins ago
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: 7 year-old boy undergoes liver transplant
Rachakonda police nab person transporting 10 kg ganja
National conference on Thalassemia in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 7
NCC cadets from TS felicitated by DDG for exemplary performances in All India Thal Sainik Camp
Hyderabad man knifed to death in UK
TOSS extends admission deadline for SSC and Intermediate courses to October 13
Hyderabad Airport awarded level 4 transition for carbon management
Chaos at Hyderabad’s LuLu Mall: Shoppers loot food
JC Bose Fellowship awarded for University of Hyderabad professors
TS PGCET 2023 final phase of seat allotment released
Hyderabad: Passing out ceremony for second batch of Agniveers held at Artillery Centre
KTR questions Modi on promises made to Telangana
Hyderabadi driver strikes it big in UAE, wins Rs 11 lakh
Mysore, Malabar Slender Lorises separate species: CCMB
Cartoon
Cartoon: October 2, 2023
India
India, Nepal each received less than 1 per cent of international funding for tackling air pollution during 2015-2021: Report
2 mins ago
Titagarh Rail Systems signs pact worth Rs 857 crore with Gujarat Metro Rail Corp
3 mins ago
Maharashtra hospital deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded facility clean toilet and urinals Chhatrapati
7 mins ago
Students perform namaz during school program, Gujarat government orders probe following protest
9 mins ago
Two Army personnel injured in encounter in J&K
12 mins ago
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
4 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
4 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
4 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
4 months ago
web stories
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Khammam city emerged as favourite place to live: Minister Puvvada Ajay
PM Modi lays foundation stone for multiple rail, road projects in Chhattisgarh
Rs 5 lakh reward for athlete Nandini
District collector asks ward officers to gain knowledge about municipal acts
Tribal woman murdered in Adilabad
Ensure majority in every poll booth in upcoming elections, Nama tells BRS cadres
Editorials
Editorial: Safety of girls paramount
20 hours ago
Editorial: Preventable tragedies
2 days ago
Editorial: Ageing India
4 days ago
Editorial: Architect of Green Revolution
5 days ago
Sports
National Tennis Championship: Vishnu Vardhan off to winning start
Rs 5 lakh reward for athlete Nandini
Asian Games: Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem pulls out of men’s final
Asian Games: India’s Mohammed Afsal claims silver in men’s 800m in tight race
World Cup warm-up game: Maxwell powers Australia to massive total
Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary wins historic Gold in 5000m race
Andhra Pradesh
BJP eating the humble pie in Andhra Pradesh
1 hour ago
KRMB seeks water indents from Telangana and AP to meet drinking water needs
1 hour ago
Rachakonda police nab person transporting 10 kg ganja
2 hours ago
SC defers hearing till Oct 9 on Chandrababu Naidu’s plea, asks AP govt to file documents
6 hours ago
Andhra shop owner gets electricity bill of over Rs 1 crore for one month
9 hours ago
TDP leader arrested for alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister
10 hours ago
Concern over rampant diseases in Andhra Pradesh
20 hours ago
Videos
Suicide Blast In Pakistan: 52 People Dead And 50 Injured | Mastung District, Balochistan
Chandlapur: Best Rural Tourism Village In India | Siddipet, Telangana | Telangana Today
India-Canada Row: Justin Trudeau’s Commitment To Close Ties With India | India-Canada Relations
Karnataka Bandh Successful In Bengaluru | Cauvery Water Protest | Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu
Skanda Review | Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela, Boyapati Srinu, Thaman | Telangana Today
Backstory Of Cauvery River Dispute Between Karnataka And Tamil Nadu
Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra And Immersion At Tank Bund | Hyderabad
MS Swaminathan Passed Away | Father Of India’s Green Revolution
Zealandia: Earth’s New Continent | Eighth Continent | Telangana Today
Chandramukhi 2 Review | Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, MM Keeravani | Telangana Today
Entertainment
Thalaivar 170: Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan join Rajinikanth’s next
Jodie Turner Smith sports wedding ring despite split from Joshua Jackson
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s next untitled romantic film gets a new release date
Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao official trailer unveiled
“When I was in college, I already started working”: Vikrant Massey
Love being larger-than-life action star: Salman Khan
Business
Tata Technologies settles shares issuance case with Sebi
31 mins ago
DMart’s revenue rises 18.51 pc to Rs 12,307.72 crore in Q2
1 hour ago
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 83.21 against US dollar
3 hours ago
India now 2nd-largest mobile phone manufacturing hub globally
3 hours ago
Gadgets
Google, HP start manufacturing Chromebooks in India
Sale of iPhone 15 sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14’s on Day 1
Global wearable tech market to surpass $290 bn in 2030: Report
Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
ViewPoint
Opinion: Many costs of simultaneous elections
20 hours ago
Opinion: Jai Jawan Jai Kisan
2 days ago
Opinion: A future with biofuels
4 days ago
Opinion: Drive SDGs from grassroots
5 days ago
Opinion: Women’s quota Bill undermines merit
6 days ago
Opinion: Active politics and social work are symbiotic
7 days ago
Opinion: G20 and the evolving world order
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Meta purged over 19 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in August
Meta Founder Zuckerberg shares selfie with swelling, bruises on his face
India now 2nd-largest mobile phone manufacturing hub globally
Spotify may be working on AI-generated playlists created with prompts
Apple stops offering customer support on Musk’s X
Elon Musk, his X platform face fresh lawsuits in US
World
Juvenile shoots, injures 2 children following altercation at Pop Warner football practice in Florida
3 mins ago
Fatty liver may up risk of personality disorders by 3x: Study
19 mins ago
Meta Founder Zuckerberg shares selfie with swelling, bruises on his face
2 hours ago
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
2 hours ago
