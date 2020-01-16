When innovation meets fashion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:00 pm 5:55 pm

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is back with its 15th edition. This year, the tour aims at conjuring a dramatic new vision to set the tone for innovation in fashion with India’s blazingly talented and acclaimed fashion designers — Anamika Khanna (Kolkata), Manish Malhotra (Hyderabad), and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (Gurugram).

The tour will bring the universe of ‘Pride’ to life through these designers who will bring alive their own distinct versions of pride to unveil a breathtakingly new face of fashion.

Charting a unique course, the iconic 15th year of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour comes with a path-breaking format and an exclusive collaboration with FDCI, the thought leader in fashion industry.

The tour will present festivals of fashion with segments like Collection Gallery, The Showcase and Style Forum that will celebrate a whole new world of fashion.

For the Hyderabad show, which is scheduled for February 1, designer Manish Malhotra will weave a seamless story around the theme ‘My Identity, My Pride’. There is something so intrinsically special about our own style, our identity.

At Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2019-20, Manish’s show will paint a picture of tradition on a canvas of technology, that will be an expression of his identity in a unique fashion. Evolution represents the merger of traditional values with modern expression.

The Showcase at Hyderabad will present the work of designer Sushant Abrol, who has emerged as winner from The Showcase, which was launched in October.

The Showcase continued the hunt for over two months to unearth undiscovered talent from across India to be mentored and display their talent at this year’s Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

Sushant Abrol will showcase his first collection, ‘Beyond the Clouds’, that is inspired by the Indian Army and is dedicated to his brother, who he lost earlier this year. He likes to play around with classic silhouettes with minimal technique.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter