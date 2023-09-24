Sunday, Sep 24, 2023
Search
Hyderabad
Telangana
AP News
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
Rewind
...
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Education Today
Reviews
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
E-Paper
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
US confirms Five Eyes intelligence sharing led Canada to suspect Indian involvement in Nijjar killing
Uma Bharti goes against BJP, bats for OBC quota within women’s quota
19th Asian Games: India’s Women’s team wins Silver in 10m Air Rifle, grabs first medal
Hyderabad artist celebrates Nizams’ legacy on canvas
Rewind: The Bolarum Mutiny that history remembers to forget
Uncertainty looms large after Congress Screening Committee meeting
Sintex to set up Rs 350 crore-manufacturing unit in Telangana
Telangana BJP leaders find it tough to get along with Kishan Reddy
Telangana: Muslim family in Khammam sets up Ganesh pandal
Nine Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off on Sunday
Hyderabad: Two buildings at Mindspace undergo swift demolition for major redevelopment
New Vande Bharat train to shorten Hyderabad-Bengaluru travel time by nearly 3 hrs
IMD predicts monsoon retreat from Telangana in early October
Muslim man installs Ganesh idol in Hyderabad portraying harmony, brotherhood
Telangana Congress MPs stay away from voting on Women’s Reservation Bill
Alia Bhatt joins Thai actor Davika Hoorne at Gucci Ancora show in Milan
Latest News
India rout Uzbekistan 16-0 in Asian Games men’s hockey goalfest
4 mins ago
Eight of top 10 firms lose Rs 2.28 lakh cr in mcap; HDFC Bank, Reliance biggest laggards
12 mins ago
Himanta rolls out financial aid scheme to help Assam youths set up business
24 mins ago
MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to RS Chairman over “political sloganeering by visitors”
34 mins ago
Lightning hits Jharkhand playground during football match; 2 spectators die
44 mins ago
More...
Hyderabad
Hyderabad artist celebrates Nizams’ legacy on canvas
Mynampally Hanumantha Rao announces candidature, but no party yet
Rahmath-e-Alam Peace Award 2023 to be presented to Pandit Sagar Tripathi
Former Parigi MLA Koppula Harishwar Reddy passes away
Sector Officers, police force must work together to conduct fair elections: Returning Officer Ronald Rose
Karimnagar police destroy 20 kg ganja
OU bans cake cutting and feeding pigeons at Arts College
Telangana: Kavitha condoles death of Harishwar Reddy
Basanthnagar railway bridge works started after ten years
Telangana: Fire Services dept visits Ganesh pandals to check for fire safety measures
Hyderabad: RPF celebrates its 39th Raising Day on Saturday
Kavitha extends her support to BC leaders
Rising Dengue cases prompt urgent preventive measures in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Shruti Haasan engages in fireside chat at ‘Under 25 Summit’ with Students
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon: September 22, 2023
More...
India
Himanta rolls out financial aid scheme to help Assam youths set up business
24 mins ago
MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to RS Chairman over “political sloganeering by visitors”
34 mins ago
Lightning hits Jharkhand playground during football match; 2 spectators die
44 mins ago
Passing of women’s reservation bill step in the right direction: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
1 hour ago
Three Manipur residents held in Assam for looting shops
1 hour ago
More...
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
3 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
4 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
4 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
4 months ago
More...
web stories
More...
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Buddhavanam team explores ancient Buddhist Caves in Sri Lanka
India to roll out indigenous semiconductor chips by December 2024: Ashwani Vaishnav
BSNL 4G services to remote areas in Telangana under Universal Service Obligation Fund
Tribal woman drowns in stream in Asifabad
New revenue mandal created in Mulugu district
Three-day World Tourism Day celebrations from Monday
More...
Editorials
Editorial: Onus on Ottawa
2 days ago
Editorial: Silent killer
3 days ago
Editorial: Pandering to extremist forces
4 days ago
Editorial: Killing fields of Kota
5 days ago
More...
Sports
India rout Uzbekistan 16-0 in Asian Games men’s hockey goalfest
Premier League: Manchester City claims six wins in a row; Everton break duck
Asian Games Visa row: Discriminatory approach is against Olympic Charter, says Union Minister
Ashi Chouksey expresses pride after Asian Games 10M Air Rifle Silver win
Lekh Ram, Babu Lal secure India’s second Rowing medal with Bronze in Men’s Pair final
Harry Kane scores his first hat trick in Germany as Bayern demolishes Bochum 7-0
More...
Andhra Pradesh
VIT-AP University hosts 3rd convocation
18 hours ago
CMO at Vizag to be set up in phases
18 hours ago
Kakinada: Three electrocuted in palm oil field
19 hours ago
AP Skill Development scam: Chandrababu Naidu moves SC challenging HC order
19 hours ago
“Nandyal Police forcibly disrupted my hunger strike”: TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya
19 hours ago
CID begins interrogation of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail
1 day ago
Infrastructure, technology will spur shipping, logistics growth
2 days ago
More
Videos
More...
India vs Canada: Justin Trudeau’s Charges, Gurupatwant Pannun’s Threat, And Pierre Poilievre’s Rise
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: KL Rahul Finishes Off In Style, India Win By 5 Wickets
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Rahul And Surya Deal The Chase Calmly
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Zampa Attempts To Control India’s Chase
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Gill And Ruturaj Dominate Australian Bowlers
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Gill And Ruturaj Give A Solid Opening To The Chase
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Mohammed Shami Takes Five-Wicket Haul
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Australia Struggling To Pace Again After Losing Half Side
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Mohammed Shami Gets Smith In His Second Spell
India vs Australia 1st ODI Highlights: Warner Hits Half Century, Jadeja Gets Him Immediately
Entertainment
Passing of women’s reservation bill step in the right direction: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Savannah Chrisley honors late ex Nic Kerdiles in emotional tribute
Ex-WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan marries yoga instructor Sky Daily
Ragneeti’s wedding venue looks ethereal as festivities pick momentum
Aamir Khan donates Rs 25 lakh towards Himachal Pradesh state disaster relief fund
Shark Tank India season 3 shooting begins
More...
Business
Eight of top 10 firms lose Rs 2.28 lakh cr in mcap; HDFC Bank, Reliance biggest laggards
12 mins ago
Sebi mandates granular disclosure for certain FPIs, prescribes timeline
3 hours ago
‘India most expensive stock market in the world’
23 hours ago
Sale of iPhone 15 sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14’s on Day 1
2 days ago
More...
Gadgets
Sale of iPhone 15 sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14’s on Day 1
Global wearable tech market to surpass $290 bn in 2030: Report
Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: Why slowing China worries West
2 days ago
Opinion: Case against new Constitution
3 days ago
Opinion: Cherish and celebrate history
4 days ago
Opinion: Fix the Third Pillar problem
5 days ago
Opinion: Lurking danger in Arunachal Pradesh
7 days ago
Opinion: Development is true tribute to martyrs
1 week ago
Opinion: China’s discarded Salami Slicing
1 week ago
More
Science & Technology
Elon Musk’s biography scores bumper sale, billionaire says “cool”
Tech salaries in US decline amid record-breaking inflation, market turbulence
Gmail to add ‘Select all’ button on Android to easily clear inbox
WhatsApp introduces new feature for channel creators to stay informed on status
Google mocks Apple in new video for lack of RCS messaging support
Elon Musk impressed by iPhone 15 photos & videos, says ‘I’m buying one’
More...
World
US provided Canada with intelligence on Nijjar’s killing: NYT
2 hours ago
Tech salaries in US decline amid record-breaking inflation, market turbulence
2 hours ago
It is still a world of double standards: EAM Jaishankar
2 hours ago
Iran, Maldives resume diplomatic ties after 7 years
2 hours ago
More...