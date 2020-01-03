When Jimi Hendrix got banned from BBC

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Jimi Hendrix is widely regarded as one of the most influential guitarists in history and one of the most celebrated musicians of the 20th century. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame describes him as “the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music”. Even though his mainstream career lasted only four years, he was honoured with the World Top Musician of 1969, and also the Rock Guitarist of the Year in 1970.

This ’70s Rock Guitarist wasn’t one to play by the rules and his unpredictable work ethic was well known among his circle. During a guest appearance on ‘Happening for Lulu’, Hendrix was supposed to sing a duet with Scottish singer Lulu. When the guitar player showed up with his band at the BBC studios in London on January 4, 1969, the band planned to perform two songs, one from their latest LP, Electric Ladyland, and their first UK hit, Hey Joe. The plan was for Hendrix to sing Hey Joe and Lulu joining them near the end of the song and then signing off.

The band performed Voodoo Child as per the schedule, but once Lulu introduced Hey Joe, a raucous free-form jam eventually led Hendrix stopping the music midway. He declared, “We’d like to stop playing this rubbish and dedicate a song to the Cream, regardless of what kind of group they may be in. We dedicate this to Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce.”

The band plowed through an instrumental version of the Cream classic Sunshine of Your Love. (Clapton announced that Cream was breaking up. But the band actually stuck around for most of the rest of the year, playing a farewell tour which culminated in a final gig at the Royal Albert Hall in London ), hence Hendrix’s tribute. The band played past the point where Lulu joined them, all while the producers must have been silently screaming about the unplanned stunt. It became well-known in BBC lore and became part of rock and roll history.

Top 10 songs of Jimi Hendrix

1. ‘Voodoo Child (Slight Return)’

2. ‘Castles Made of Sand’

3. ‘Red House’

4. ‘Hey Joe’

5. ‘Bold as Love’

6. ‘The Wind Cries Mary’

7. ‘Purple Haze’

8. ‘Machine Gun’

9. ‘All Along the Watchtower’

10. ‘Little Wing’

Hey Joe

Hey Joe, where you goin’ with that gun in your hand?

Hey Joe, I said where you goin’ with that gun in your hand?

Alright.

I’m goin down to shoot my old lady

You know I caught her messin’ ’round with another man.

I’m goin’ down to shoot my old lady

You know I caught her messin’ ’round with another man.

And that ain’t too cool.

(Ah-backing vocal on each line)

Uh, hey Joe, I heard you shot your woman down

You shot her down now.

Uh, hey Joe, I heard you shot you old lady down

You shot her down to the ground. Yeah!

Yes, I did, I shot her

You know I caught her messin’ ’round

Messin’ ’round town.

Uh, yes I did, I shot her

You know I caught my old lady messin’ ’round town.

And I gave her the gun and I shot her!

Alright

(Ah! Hey Joe)

Shoot her one more time again, baby!

Yeah.

(Hey Joe!)

Ah, dig it!

Ah! Ah!

(Joe where you gonna go?)

Oh, alright.

Hey Joe, said now

(Hey)

uh, where you gonna run to now, where you gonna run to?

Yeah.

(where you gonna go?)

Hey Joe, I said

(Hey)

where you goin’ to run

to now, where you, where you gonna go?

(Joe!)

Well, dig it!

I’m goin’ way down south, way down south

(Hey)

way down south to Mexico way! Alright!

(Joe)

I’m goin’ way down south

(Hey, Joe)

way down where I can be free!

(where you gonna…)

Ain’t no one gonna find me babe!

(…go?)

Ain’t no hangman gonna

(Hey, Joe)

he ain’t gonna put a rope around me!

(Joe where you gonna.)

You better belive it right now!

(…go?)

I gotta go now!

Hey, hey, hey Joe

(Hey Joe)

you better run on down!

(where you gonna…)

Goodbye everybody. Ow!

(…go?)

Hey, hey Joe, what’d I say

(Hey… Joe)

run on down.

(where you gonna go?

