When John Lennon’s death shook the world

Aged just 40 years old, John Lennon was taken from the world when he was tragically assassinated by a crazed fan Mark David Chapman who fatally shot him in the archway of the Dakota, his residence in New York City, on December 8, 1980, and his tragic death shocked the world and left The Beatles fans grieving the immense loss.

Mark David Chapman, who was an unemployed resident of Hawaii, stated that he was incensed by Lennon’s lifestyle and public statements, especially his much-publicised remark about the Beatles being “more popular than Jesus” and the lyrics of his later songs “God” and “Imagine”. In the due course of several months, Chapman planned the killing and waited for Lennon and met him and got signed a copy of the just-released album “Double Fantasy”.

The “Imagine” singer left behind an indelible legacy of music that evoked a range of emotions. Lennon’s album “Double Fantasy”, which was released a month earlier, went to #1 in many countries. And songs like “(Just Like) Starting Over” rises to #1 in America and also in the UK, where “Imagine” is re-released and also hits the top. These were some songs which were a testament to his musical genius.

A recent post on John Lennon’s official Instagram account a photograph of a handwritten emotional letter was posted. It was from John Lennon to iconic late Beatles guitarist, George Harrison, which dated back to 1974 years before Lennon’s tragic death.

According to the Forbes list, Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Marilyn Monroe were among the top-earning dead celebrities for 2019. Lennon lands on the Forbes list in seventh place for 2019, having earned $14 million.

A pair of John Lennon’s trademark round sunglasses are going up for auction between December 6 and 13; the auction is also selling a parking ticket given to Beatles drummer Ringo Starr. Remembering the iconic quotes from John which says, “When I was 5 years old, my mother always told me that happiness was the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down ‘happy’. They told me I didn’t understand the assignment, and I told them they didn’t understand life.”

“Imagine” Lyrics

Imagine there’s no heaven

It’s easy if you try

No hell below us

Above us only sky

Imagine all the people

Living for today (ah ah ah)

Imagine there’s no countries

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too

Imagine all the people

Living life in peace

You may say that I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people

Sharing all the world

You may say that I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will live as one

