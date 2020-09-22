When Kohli became Simranjeet for a day

The players wore jerseys sporting “My COVID Heroes” to pay their tribute to the “Real Challengers” in RCB’s opening game Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday

By | Published: 12:24 am

Dubai: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday changed his Twitter handle name to Simranjeet Singh to honour the work done by the “COVID Hero” amid the pandemic.

Through the IPL, the RCB players will be honouring a bunch of good samaritans who are helping needy people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The players wore jerseys sporting “My COVID Heroes” to pay their tribute to the “Real Challengers” in RCB’s opening game Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Simranjeet Singh is one such “Real Challenger” from Chandigarh, hearing impaired, but that did not stop him from serving his community and supporting the helpless to overcome the struggles of this pandemic by providing the needy with bare necessities and food to survive.

