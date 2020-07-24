When Kohli’s mom was worried with his fitness regimen

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:21 pm

Hyderabad: Team India captain Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket today. He not only inspires his teammates to be fitter but also sets the standards very high.

However, King Kohli revealed that his mom was worried about him for becoming slim. Speaking to cricket Mayank Agarwal on #OpenNetsWithMayank on BCCI.TV, the skipper said, “My mom used to tell me I am becoming weak. That’s a very regular thing any mother would say.”

“If a child is not looking chubby matlab koi to problem hai ya bimar hai wo (there is some problem or he is sick). Every second day I had to convince her I am not sick. I am doing this to play well. It was so difficult to convince her. That was funny at times but also annoying at times because you are following a regime and the next day you hear tu to bimar lag raha hai (you are looking sick). Anyway it was so tough, it was so hard to control myself. But yeah good times,” said Kohli with a smile on his face.

