When Lady Luck frowned on Hyderabad opener Jayantilal

Hyderabad: Sometimes Lady Luck can be cruel. Ask Kenia Jayantilal. He knows it better. For luck was very cruel with his career. He got one chance and was out to a brilliant catch. That was the end of it. He never got a second chance to play for India.

The former Hyderabad opener was a victim of circumstances. He played in the first Test in Kingston Test in the historic 1971 tour to West Indies. “The first day was washed out because of rain and the second day I played a few overs before I edged Shillingford to slips. I wanted to leave the ball but the ball took the inner edge of my bat and Gary Sobers, at first slip, took a brilliant catch. I never got to play the second innings as West Indies followed on.’’

Recalling the tour, the 72-year-old says it was bad luck for him. “That was the last time I played a Test. Bad Luck is all I can say. (Sunil) Gavaskar was dropped three times in the second Test and went on to create a world record. That is all luck.’

“But I feel bad that why was I not given a second chance. Even in England I did not get a chance to play. We were somehow overlooked by the captain and the management for reasons best known to them. I believe the Bombay players had no confidence in us.’’

A heavy scorer in first class cricket, Jayantilal got a chance to tour West Indies when he scored a century for South Zone against West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinals at Brabourne Stadium. “I got 134 against West Zone. Syed Hattea was fastest bowler then and he used to bowl every third ball bouncer to me. But I was very good in hooking. I used to hook from mid-on to fine leg with good control of the shots.’’

“Vijay Merchant, the chairman of selection committee, was watching this match. He thought that since a lot of West Indies bowlers would bowl bouncers and with me hooking perfectly, he decided to select me. We had five players _ Jaisimha, Abid Ali, P Krishnamurthy, Govindraj and I _ from Hyderabad in the Indian team. We never thought this many will be in the squad.’’

Jayantilal, who played in 91 first class matches from 1967 to 1979 (4687 runs), said he feels terrible when he looks at the present scenario. ”The players are given so many chances and nobody talks of that. I thought I had a chance to play for India the second time when Tony Lewis-led England team came here in 1972-73 series. I got a century against them in Bangalore. I thought I would walk into the team for the Madras Test but they selected Chetan Chauhan. There was no backing for us,’’ he regrets.

Even in that 1971 West Indies tour, Jayantilal felt he thought he would get an opportunity to play in the Test when he hammered a century against Guyana. But it was not to be. “That game Ajit Wadekar was not playing and we decided not to give wickets to Lance Gibbs. I got 120 not out in the second innings. I was expecting to play in the third Test but that did not happen.’’

That tour unearthed Sunil Gavaskar. “He was a master of concentration. Once he gets out, he never repeats the same shot again. That was the beauty of Gavaskar’s batting. Now I think Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the best in Test and one-day respectively.’’

Nevertheless, Jayantilal, who is now settled in Mumbai, cherishes his first class career. “The matches against teams like Bombay were very tough.’’

He later on moved over to Mumbai to play for Mafatlals. “I played a long period of time for Andhra Bank but they never gave me the officers’ job which they had promised. I got an offer from Mafatlal and so I decided to go to Bombay. They were impressed with my century which I scored at Nizam College.

“Bombay cricket league was one of the toughest. We used to play on wet wickets at Maidan. We used to wait for the ball and play accordingly. I have wonderful memories playing in the Kanga League.’’

‘Ready to coach Hyderabad team’

Hyderabad: “I’m ready to coach the Hyderabad team,’’ said Kenia Jayantilal.

The former Hyderabad opener said he feels terrible when seeing Hyderabad’s poor show in Ranji Trophy. “It is a poor league system where there are no promotions or demotions. The Hyderabad Cricket Association is full of corruption. Talented players are ignored.’’

For him, PR Man Singh was a great administrator. “We need good administrators like Man Singh who can bail out Hyderabad cricket.’’

He remembers the good old days of Hyderabad. “We had a very good competition. It was very difficult to get into the team. We were playing for cricket not for money. That was the beauty of cricket and we learnt our game from our seniors like ML Jaisimha, Abbas Ali Baig, Abid Ali and other cricketers. They used to guide us,’’ said Jayantilal, who played for Deccan Blues and later on Andhra Bank.

According to Jayantilal, he fondly recollects the work outs at Lal Bahadur Stadium. “Those days we worked on our fitness not like today all the sports persons need the help of physios. My brother (Prem), Abid Ali, Satyendran and I used to visit the Lal Bahadur Stadium every day at 5 am. We used to jog around 20 rounds and we did other exercises till 9 am. From 3 pm to 6 pm we used to practice. Our main coaches were Mr Bhupathi and Mr Aibara. We learnt a lot of basics from them.’’

He thinks his best year was when he scored runs in plenty in 1966-67 when Osmania University won the Rohington Bari tournament for the first time.

