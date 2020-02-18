When Laxman left an indelible mark with his record 1,415 runs

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: It is something discerning that Hyderabad batsmen struggled with only two centuries coming from the team in the entire season even as Arunachal Pradesh’s Rahul Dalal came close to beat VVS Laxman’s 1,415 runs scored in 1999-98 season. Dalal accumulated 1,340 runs for Arunachal Pradesh in Plate group. However, Laxman’s record was left untouched. The former stylish Hyderabad batsman had left an indelible mark with that epic effort wherein he struck nine centuries, including a triple century against Karnataka in the semifinals, on his comeback trail to the Indian team.

This knock would be an inspiration to any youngster, who is fighting for form or making an attempt to return to the either State or India team. Former Test left-arm spinner SL Venkatapathy Raju said Laxman was a man on a mission that season. ”He was out of the Indian team. He was angry and frustrated. But that season he showed what is all about grit, determination and discipline. He was unstoppable as he scored runs in a big way and let his bat do the talking. He returned to the Indian team in style and that too as a middle order batsman not as an opener,’’ said Raju.

Raju further added that Laxman’s comeback journey was an epitome of hard work. “It is the result of long hours of practice session at the nets. He would not leave the nets till he perfected his strokes. He never looked tired and perhaps that helped him to play long innings in first class cricket and later on in Test cricket. It is an abject lesson to any young cricketer, particularly the present Hyderabad players,’’ he pointed out.

Raju’s spinning partner Kanwaljit Singh, too, said Laxman was desperate to be among runs. “We could see the passion and hunger for success. We simply told him to enjoy the season. It was nice to see scoring runs in plenty.’’

Raju said in fact, the late MV Sridhar reminded him that they would like to see him in the Indian team not in the Hyderabad side. “We all knew that he had the class to play for India. In fact, we joked now that Laxman is playing for Hyderabad Kanwaljit and I could have good lunch.’’

Laxman even acknowledged the contributions of Hyderabad team in his autobiography 281 and Beyond. “I have always held that of all the Hyderabad teams that I played in, the batch of 1999-2000 was the best. I don’t say that just because of our performance in the Ranji Trophy that season. There was great quality in the side, but there was also steel and aggression, which you could see in the body language of the players. We weren’t loud or boorish, but we exuded of intent and destire. Everyone was internally driven to do their best for Hyderabad And I believe we did well because we were focused on our task. The team was expressive and unafraid to show that it was up for a fight, and every tough situation threw up a new hero. No one was satisfied with one or two good performances, everyone wanted to achieve excellence,’’ said Laxman in the book.

The Hyderabad dressing room was a great example of camaraderie and bonhomie, according to Laxman. It is something that is required in the present Hyderabad teams. The X-factor is missing. The players lack focus. They don’t aim high or have hunger for success. It is time Hyderabad keep Laxman’s fight back an inspiration to come good.

