When Mahesh Bhagwat turns mentor for Civils aspirants

Hyderabad: Going beyond the call of duty, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat extends help to civil services aspirants in achieving their goals. And, 12 such candidates who were mentored by him have cracked the Indian Forest Service examination.

Among the candidates the Rachakonda CP had mentored, Koppula Santosh Kumar of Ramannapet of Yadadri-Bhongir district has secured the fourth rank in the Indian Forest Service examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The Commissioner of the biggest Police Commissionerate, with regard to the jurisdiction, in the country, Bhagwat takes time out from his hectic schedule every day in the morning and evening for mentoring civil services aspirants for interviews or oral tests. His mentees are from across the country and particularly from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi and Karnataka. He trains the candidates for interviews either directly or via specially created groups on WhatsApp.

Apart from sharing articles on current affairs through WhatsApp groups or directly to the candidates, the Rachakonda CP prepares customised model questions for the candidates based on their profile. Four to five questions from model questions are likely to be asked in the interview. While this training in the city coaching centres costs a bomb, Bhagwat offers it free of cost.

“I mentor civil services aspirants all through the year. Daily, I spend two hours on mentoring candidates. On the basis of the candidate’s profile and my experience, I prepare 15 to 20 model questions for each candidate. This helps them answer such questions easily during the interviews. For the last five years to six years, I have been doing this. For some candidates, mentorship is done one-to-one and for others via WhatsApp groups,” Bhagwat told Telangana Today

Santosh Kumar said he cleared the Indian Forest Service examination in the second attempt. “Sir used to share some good articles on current affairs. This has benefited me in preparing for the interviews and I am happy that I got mentorship of CP sir. The WhatsApp groups also helped me in connecting with other civil services aspirants,” Kumar said.

Last year, under the mentorship of Rachakonda CP, 40 candidates cleared the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) recruitment examination conducted by the UPSC. One candidate Akashay Pangarikar from Maharashtra bagged the all-India 3rd rank.

The Rachakonda CP said now his focus is on mentoring candidates for the ongoing civil services interviews for IAS & IPS etc.

